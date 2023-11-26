I imagine there are a lot of things that happen in the day-to-day course of running one of the world’s largest tech companies that most of us would consider stressful. Actually, most of us can’t imagine at all the complexity of a company at that scale. We can try, but unless you’re living in it, it’s impossible to wrap your mind around all of the decisions and challenges that require your attention.

For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, I imagine last weekend was more stressful than most. His response, however, turned out to be a master class in leading a team through a crisis.

You might remember that a week ago Friday, OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, and which Microsoft has invested $13 billion in to incorporate into its products, fired its CEO, Sam Altman. That set off what might be the wildest five-day period in the history of tech as investors and employees attempted to force the board to rehire Altman and resign themselves. Initially, it looked like it might work as the two sides negotiated Altman’s return. Instead, the board hired someone else entirely–Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch–and Microsoft hired Altman. Well, sort of.

It turns out that Microsoft never actually hired Altman. It just offered to do so. For that matter, Microsoft offered to hire any OpenAI employees who might want to leave. By Tuesday, some 700 of them said they would leave if the board didn’t resign after reappointing Altman.

Eventually, OpenAI did rehire Altman once it realized the company would likely implode entirely, and a new board was put in place. Throughout all of the chaos, various accounts reported that it was Nadella who played a pivotal role in mediating the outcome. That makes sense; there is no company with more at stake than Microsoft, which has basically bet its entire software road map on OpenAI’s technology. If you’re the CEO of a company that put $13 billion into the most important startup in the world right now, you’re going to care very much about how things turn out. Nadella’s pressure likely had a lot to do with the board eventually bringing Altman back as CEO.

Once the dust finally settled, Nadella posted this on Twitter:

There’s certainly a lot to unpack in that tweet. On the one hand, Nadella’s primary goal throughout the entire ordeal has been to project some semblance of control and normalcy for Microsoft’s shareholders. To that end, he succeeded. By the time Altman was reinstated, Microsoft’s market cap had climbed past $2.8 trillion. This statement is exactly what you might expect from a CEO in this situation. It says all the right things, directed at all the right people.

At the same time, there is a lesson here for every leader when it comes to navigating a crisis. And, to be clear, this was absolutely a crisis for Microsoft. Chaos at OpenAI represented an existential threat to the company’s primary strategy moving forward. But, in his statement, Nadella’s primary focus wasn’t on strategy. It was on people.

Nadella describes his “greatest privilege” as “working with people who are driven by mission.” He thanks them for remaining focused on that mission, and serving customers and partners.

The most valuable lesson here is that there are a lot of things that happen that you can’t control. You can’t control when the board of the nonprofit company that oversees your most important partner might go off script (though there’s an argument to be made that Microsoft should have done more to manage that contingency). You can, however, control how you respond. In this case, Nadella highlights the importance of remaining focused on what’s most important–the people.

You can encourage your team to tune out the noise and stay focused on what matters–your mission, your customers, and your partners.

More important, Nadella’s statement is geared toward making all of the stakeholders involved feel OK. When you’re a leader and your team is going through a crisis, there’s more than enough chaos to go around. Your job is to be a source of stability and calm so that your team feels OK. You might think that worrying about feelings is a waste of time, but your job is keeping people focused on the mission if you expect to get through the chaos.

