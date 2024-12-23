3 Organizational Psychology Concepts Every CEO Should Know 

Like many other CEOs I know, I’m constantly reading and seeking information to improve myself and my business. One of the best tools available to leaders is psychology. In fact, there’s an entire field of psychology, called organizational psychology, focusing on behaviors of people within organizations, on individual and group levels. Organizational psychology’s goal is to improve organizational effectiveness. Since this is such a huge area of study, let me share details with you so you can understand the basics.

Organizational psychology is split into three levels: micro (individual level), meso (group level), and macro (organization level). Interactions between these three levels play an important role in the way an organization functions, and all three levels impact each other significantly. The micro level concerns individuals; factors influencing their effectiveness within an organization include job satisfaction, personality, motivation, and perceptions. The meso level studies groups. This is where teamwork begins, but it’s also where conflict can arise. Once a group has formed, leadership and communication are needed.

The macro level studies the organization as a whole. Organizations are shaped by their parts, including teams and individuals, as well as overall organizational structure, leadership, and workplace culture. Organizational psychology is a huge field, but here are three key concepts every business leader should understand: 1. The importance of emotional wellbeing

Our emotions play a huge role in our productivity and satisfaction, and understanding how emotions affect you and your employees can help you create a better workplace culture and environment. Stress, anxiety, frustration, anger, boredom, and other negative emotions can decrease work effectiveness, so it’s important to create an environment that benefits employees’ emotional wellbeing. Leaders’ emotions can have a significant effect on those under them. Pay attention to how you’re feeling when you interact with your team members. The same goes for other leaders within your company, whose emotions influence not only how they treat team members but also decisions that can affect the whole company. Leaders’ emotions have the power to shape the attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors of individual team members and workplace culture as well as affecting their strategic decisions. Another factor in your employees’ emotional wellbeing is the emotional labor they need to perform. The term “emotional labor” describes when you have to perform emotions that don’t match what you’re truly feeling, which leads to emotional exhaustion and reduces work satisfaction and commitment. Most work environments require some level of emotional labor from their employees—after all, we all must behave with some level of decorum whether we feel like it or not—but some are much more demanding than others. What kind of emotions does your organization require your employees to perform, whether they’re feeling that way or not? How can you create a space that fosters emotions that are helpful in the workplace, and where people can safely and reasonably express their genuine emotions?

2. How motivation works There have been a lot of different theories about motivation since it’s been the subject of much study. After all, we want to understand how motivation works to better harness it for ourselves. Older theories of motivation are still quite prevalent in many workplaces even though they’re not well-supported and may not be particularly effective. Many newer theories of motivation have better scientific support for their validity. The study of human motivation is complex and involves a wide variety of factors, such as an individual’s self-image and what they personally believe themselves capable of, how specific and challenging a goal is, the environment and social factors influencing the individual, and the individual’s overall wellbeing.

One theory that has some promise is self-determination theory, which states that people prefer to have control over their actions. We often call this intrinsic motivation, and it tends to be much more powerful than extrinsic motivations, such as offering rewards or punishments as motivators to achieve a task. Individuals with higher levels of intrinsic motivation tend to perform better at their jobs while also feeling more job satisfaction and less frequent burnout. Work environments with high levels of self-determination tend to experience less turnover, higher levels of productivity, and overall organizational health. Leaders who want to promote intrinsic motivation can involve individuals in the process of setting goals for themselves, express confidence in the individual’s ability to achieve the goal in question, and offer opportunities for personal development to help employees improve their skills. A positive work culture that encourages employees to take risks without punishment for failure and creates a sense of connectedness and value between team members also encourages intrinsic motivation. 3. Avoid groupthink to create better team decisions