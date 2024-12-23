5 Cold Email Calls to Action That Will Convert in 2025

Recipients are becoming increasingly skeptical when deciding whether to read cold emails. Many of the tactics that worked well at the beginning of this year are no longer performing at the same level, but the good news is that making minor adjustments in your calls to action (CTAs) can make a big difference in your reply rates.

CTAs give prospective customers a clear next step to follow that moves them further down your sales funnel. For example, your email could ask them to reply to your email, check out a link, or book a call. You may have written a great email that captured their attention, demonstrated the value of what you have to offer, and even built trust with the potential customer, but without an effective CTA, that lead probably won’t become a sale. The following five CTAs have been proving effective going into 2025. 1. The small ask

The first CTA that’s been crushing going into 2025 asks recipients for a five-minute chat about a specific problem you could solve. The more specific you can be, the better this technique will work. For example, you could ask, “Are you open to a five-minute chat about lowering your cloud computing costs by 30 percent?” or “Can I grab five minutes to talk about how you can boost customer retention by 25 percent using XYZ?” This technique shows respect for prospects’ time—a commitment of only five minutes makes it a much easier “yes” for them—and once people agree to something small, they are more likely to agree to more later.

If you use this method, don’t run over five minutes or try to close the sale. If you can provide value in those five minutes, they will likely want to keep the conversation going. 2. Give value first Imagine being at a conference where everyone hands out business cards, but you’re the one giving out helpful advice or products for free. Who will they remember and go to when they need help?

Again, the key to this approach is to be specific, such as, “I’ve got a quick tip about using AI to personalize content that helped our clients increase email engagement by 40 percent—want to hear it?” Provide some valuable information they don’t know and can’t easily find elsewhere. The psychological principle of reciprocity states that people who get something feel like they should give something back. When you give prospects something for free without asking, they are inclined to listen to you talk about your product or service. 3. The personal touch

In 2025, personalizing your emails is a must. For instance, you could say, “I noticed you have 3.2 stars on your Google reviews. Can I share a quick idea on how you could get that to 4.5 stars in just 30 days?” Chances are the recipient knows they have a problem and wants a solution. By reaching out specifically to them, you’ve shown that you understand their business and actually want to help. 4. The case study

This approach focuses on sharing a positive result with the recipient’s company. For example, you could say, “We helped a mid-sized fintech company cut churn by 45 percent using this AI tool and strategy. Can I show you a two-minute video on how we implemented it?” People don’t have long attention spans, so the case study should be short enough to respect their time but long enough to show what you can do and how it can help. People also tend to follow what others do, especially if they’re unsure how to do it themselves. When you say, “We helped this similar company,” it makes prospects think, “If it worked for them, it’ll probably work for us.”

5. Let’s work together This approach starts a conversation about collaboratively solving problems by saying something like, “I’ve got some ideas on how to address a specific problem. Would you be open to quickly swapping ideas?” Of course, the problem you mention has to be relevant and personalized to them, so they’ll likely go to your website and figure out what you do. If you’ve done your homework right, then once you build a relationship, they’re likely to purchase from you.

This approach taps into the IKEA effect, in which people value things more when they help create them. Asking the prospect to swap ideas involves them in the process, and they feel more connected to your solution. If you use this approach, be ready to have a real conversation. Bring your ideas, but also listen to theirs.