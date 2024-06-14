Why Mark Cuban Says 1 Word Separates the Doers From the Dreamers

Surprising advice from Cuban, one of the most enthusiastic ‘love what you do or don’t do it’ entrepreneurs you’ll ever meet.

I don’t know that I ever found my passion. I have lots of things I like to do. There are a few things I do fairly well. But a passion? Not sure about that.

Steve Jobs would say that’s a problem. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking.”

But what if you’ve searched for something you love to do, and haven’t found it? Mark Cuban would say that’s not a problem. Cuban feels “follow your passions” is “one of the great lies of life,” and the “worst advice you could ever give, or get.”

But if passion isn’t the spark, what is?

Effort. As Cuban says:

A lot of people talk about passion, but that’s really not what you need to focus on. When you look at where you put in your time, where you put in your effort, that tends to be the things that you are good at. And if you put in enough time, you tend to get really good at it.

If you put in enough time, and you get really good, I will give you a little secret: Nobody quits anything they are good at, because it is fun to be good. It is fun to be one of the best. But in order to be one of the best, you have to put in effort.

So don’t follow your passions. Follow your effort. Take artificial intelligence. Cuban started by completing Amazon’s machine-learning tutorials. He spent time building his own neural networks. At one point, he kept the book Machine Learning for Dummies in his bathroom. “The more I understand AI, the more I get excited about it,” Cuban says.

He didn’t discover a passion for artificial intelligence. He developed a passion, and so can you, in nearly any pursuit you choose.

According to a study published in the Academy of Management Journal, that’s how the process often works. While it’s easy to assume entrepreneurial passion drives entrepreneurial effort, research shows the reverse is also true: entrepreneurial passion increases with effort. The more work entrepreneurs put into their startups, the more enthusiastic they became about their businesses. As they gained momentum, gained skill, and enjoyed small successes — even if those successes involved only ticking off items on their seemingly endless to-do lists — their passion grew. The result (and the basis of my book, The Motivation Myth) is a virtuous cycle of effort, improvement, enjoyment, effort, improvement — passion increases with effort and improvement.

We all like to do things we’re good at. (And the better we get, the more we tend to like doing them.)

Passion can spark effort — but effort can also spark passion, which in turn sparks greater effort, and greater passion, until one day you wake up and realize you are doing what you love, or at least really enjoy, even if it didn’t start out that way. I wasn’t passionate about manufacturing, but over time I came to really enjoy increasing productivity, especially since I was good at it. I am not passionate about writing — I like having written a lot more than writing — but I enjoy it, especially since I’m reasonably good at it. I’m not passionate about renovating rental properties, but I enjoy it (again, I like having done more than doing) especially since I’ve developed a number of skills.

Each was sparked by following effort, not passion.

So if you want to discover a passion, the key is to find something you’re interested in — and start. Or better yet, explore something you’ve already started.

As Chris Dixon, a general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, writes: The fact that flip-flop-wearing hobbyists spawn large industries is commonly viewed as an amusing eccentricity of the technology industry.

But there is a reason why hobbies are so important.

As every startup founder can relate, a business needs to create near-term financial returns. Hobbies, on the other hand, are what you do with your time when you don’t need to generate near-term financial returns. That’s why, as Dixon writes:

It’s a good bet these present-day hobbies will seed future industries. What the smartest people do on the weekends is what everyone else will do during the week in 10 years. That’s a good framework to apply if you’re considering where to invest your time or money. The weekend projects of the most intelligent and talented people you know may someday create a new industry or market.

But it’s also a great framework to apply if you’re trying to discover your passion. What you do in your spare time — not passively experience, like watching sports or binging Netflix, but actively do — is a clear indication of interest. As Cuban would say, you’re already putting in the effort.

So follow that effort. Carve out a little more time. Put a little more structure around the process of improving, learning, and growing.

The more effort you put in, the better you’ll get, the more enthusiastic you’ll get, and the more you’ll enjoy what you do. Maybe that will even turn into a passion.

Or maybe not, and that’s OK. Some of us may never find our passion. But we can develop the skills and experience to turn an interest into a new business, a different career, or a fulfilling personal pursuit. As with most things, you’ll never know until you try, but if you follow your effort, you can at least know where you should try.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.