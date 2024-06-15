250 Years Ago, Ben Franklin Found a Surprisingly Effective Way to Be More Likable and Build Relationships. Science Shows It Still Works

Being helpful makes you more likable, but Franklin discovered asking for help does, too–and here’s the science behind it.

We all like people who are generous and helpful. As my friend Captain Obvious might say, doing someone a favor is an easy way to make that person like you.

What’s less obvious is that asking someone to do you a favor can make you more likable.

That’s something Ben Franklin figured out centuries ago. Here’s what the Founding Father wrote in his autobiography about how he built a relationship with a political rival: I did not aim at gaining his favor by paying any servile respect to him, but after some time took this other method. Having heard he had in his library a certain very scarce and curious book, I wrote a note to him expressing my desire of perusing that book and requesting he would do me the favor of lending it to me for a few days. He sent it immediately, and I returned it in about a week with another note expressing strongly my sense of the favor.

When we next met in the House, he spoke to me (which he had never done before) and with great civility, and he ever after manifested a readiness to serve me on all occasions, so that we became great friends, and our friendship continued until his death. This is another instance of the truth of an old maxim I had learned:

“He that has once done you a kindness will be more ready to do you another, than he whom you yourself have obliged.”

Yep: Get someone to do you a favor. Once they do, they will see you in a more positive light. Science agrees. According to a study published in Human Relations (long, but worth it):

As long as a person likes the recipient of the favor, feels that he is deserving, or that he would probably return the favor, the person is able to offer himself ample justification for having performed the favor. There are instances, however, when an individual is “put on the spot” and winds up performing a favor for someone he does not hold in high esteem, a complete stranger, or even someone he actively dislikes. In such instances, he has insufficient justification for performing the favor since he does not particularly like the person and has no reason to expect that the person would reciprocate the favor.

Accordingly, if an individual performs a favor for a person about whom he initially has neutral or negative feelings, he may come to like that person as a means of justifying his having performed the favor.

This prediction is derived from the theory of cognitive dissonance … if one does a favor for a disliked person, the knowledge of that act is dissonant with the cognition that one does not like the recipient of the favor. That is, since one does not usually benefit persons whom one dislikes, the situation is dissonance arousing. One way in which a person might reduce this dissonance is to increase his liking for the recipient of his favor, i.e., come to feel that he was deserving of the favor.

I know that’s a lot, so let’s unpack it. Cognitive dissonance is a theory that suggests it is uncomfortable to hold two contradictory beliefs at the same time. In Franklin’s example, lending him a book made it harder for his rival to feel he disliked him.

Doing a favor for a person you don’t like? Those are contradictory thoughts. So maybe you do actually like that person, at least a little. Then there’s the emotional intelligence aspect. When you ask someone to do you a favor — when you ask someone for help — you implicitly show respect. You implicitly show trust.

You also show vulnerability. That person knows something you don’t know, has something you don’t have, can do something you can’t do. They feel respected. They feel valued. They feel trusted.

And they like you, even just a little bit, for helping them feel that way. Want to build or repair a relationship? You could — and should, if the offer is genuine and without expectation of return — offer to do that person a favor.

Or you could ask for a small favor, as long as you do so in a way that implies respect.

Franklin’s asking to borrow a book implicitly showed respect for his rival’s library. My asking you to recommend a book implicitly shows I respect your intellect. My asking you to recommend a service provider implicitly shows I respect your connections and experience. Then, like Franklin, “express strongly” your appreciation and gratitude. Don’t just say thanks; say why you’re thankful. How their advice changed your perspective, and actions. How a connection made a difference. How what you borrowed made a difficult job a lot easier.

Doing a favor builds bridges. Asking for a favor builds bridges, and so does sincere gratitude.

All of which can create a foundation for a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.

