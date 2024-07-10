39 Years Ago, Steve Jobs Described the Success Mindset That Turns Aspiration Into Achievement

While Jobs was describing the difference between leaders and ‘professional managers,’ his advice broadly applies–especially to entrepreneurs.

Lots of people want to start their own businesses and be entrepreneurs. Ninety percent of respondents to a 2023 Incfile survey said they want to be their own boss. Sixty-five percent said they have an “entrepreneurial mindset.” (While not having an entrepreneurial mindset would seem to stop people from starting a business, I definitely didn’t have one when I left my corporate job 20 years ago.)

Yet statistics also show that only seven percent of the U.S. population actually own an established business.

Which is odd when you think about it. Becoming an entrepreneur is easy: get an EIN number, fill out some forms, pay a fee… you can officially become an entrepreneur in less than a day. Hold that thought.

Clearly, Steve Jobs didn’t build Apple on his own: when he died, the company had approximately 40,000 employees. (Today there are around 160,000.) Since Jobs reportedly (forgive the pun) only interacted with around 100 employees, Apple naturally employed hundreds of managers.

Here’s Jobs on Apple’s early process of recruiting and hiring managers: ‘We’re going to be a big company,’ we thought. So let’s hire ‘professional managers.’ We went out and hired a bunch of professional management, and it didn’t work at all.

They knew how to manage, but they didn’t know how to do anything.

Granted, a good manager can more or less manage anywhere. If you can enforce rules, ensure people follow processes, conduct performance evaluations, create development plans, track results… you can manage. But that doesn’t mean you’re doing the real job.

You know who the best managers are? They’re the great individual contributors who never, ever want to be a manager, but decide they want to be a manager, because no one else is going to be able to do as good a job as them. There’s an added bonus to being a great individual contributor. A 2015 study published in Industrial and Labor Relations Review found that having a boss who excels at “ability to get the job done” has by far the largest positive influence on employee job satisfaction.

As the researchers write, “If your boss could do your job, you’re more likely to be happy at work.”

That’s also the difference in being an entrepreneur and being an entrepreneur. If it’s your goal, it’s easy to get the title of “entrepreneur.” Paperwork aside, anyone who generates some amount of revenue — distinguishing a business from a hobby — is an entrepreneur. And good on them for it.

But if simply wanting to be an entreprenuer is your goal, you’re unlikely to be like Jobs’ great individual contributors who didn’t want to be managers, but whose skills and experience made them the best people to be managers.

As Jim Rohn wrote in 7 Strategies for Wealth and Happiness: The real value in setting goals is not in their achievement. The acquisition of the things you want is strictly secondary.

The major reason for setting goals is to compel you to become the person it takes to achieve them.

If you want to run a marathon, what you actually have to want is to become the kind of person who wants to go out and run every day. You can’t just want the goal; you have to want the work. If you want to be a leader, what you actually have to want is to become the kind of person who can motivate, inspire, develop, and coach people. You can’t just want the goal; you have to want the work. If you want to be an entrepreneur, what you actually have to want is to become the kind of person who can sell. Who can plan. Who can make countless smart decisions. Who can take intelligent risks. Who can work hard, work long, and persevere in the face of constant setbacks.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger decided he wanted to become Mr. Olympia, he embraced a simple mindset: that every rep of every exercise would carry him one step closer to his goal. He couldn’t wait to get to the gym every day, because then he could do more reps.

He wanted the title. But he also wanted the reps; he wanted the work. You want the title: entrepreneur, leader, investor, mentor… whatever your chosen title may be. But you also have to want the work.

Because that’s the only way you can become the person it takes to achieve what you want to achieve.

