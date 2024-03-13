4 Red Flags That Prove You’re More Emotionally Intelligent Than You Think, Backed by Science

Take a closer look, and you might find you possess far greater emotional intelligence than you suspect. Science says so.

Take a look around and it’s easy to find someone you feel is more emotionally intelligent. (It’s especially easy for me; I took an emotional intelligence test and learned that in a few ways, I’m kind of a jerk.)

But that might not be the case. What seem like red flags indicating a lack of EQ could actually be signs you’re more emotionally intelligent than you might think.

Here are a few examples, backed by science. 1. You don’t ask for (or particularly like) feedback.

Even if you tend to ask for feedback, most people don’t like to give feedback, especially when that feedback is expected to be “constructive.” Research shows when feedback is requested rather than volunteered, it tends to be too vague. Too fluffy. Too “I don’t want to hurt your feelings, so I’ll just be nice” to be of any real value.

Asking for advice is different. A Harvard Business School study found that people who asked for advice rather than feedback were given 56 percent more ways to improve.

Don’t like to say “How did I do?” No problem. Asking for feedback puts people on the spot. The emotionally intelligent approach is to ask, “What do you think I can do?” Or “What do you think I could do?” (But definitely not “What do you think I should do?” A study published in Academy of Management Journal found substituting the word “could” for “should” causes people to generate a lot more solutions, as well as much better solutions.) Ask for advice and you’ll get better input. Just as importantly, by asking for advice you implicitly show you respect the other person’s knowledge, skills, experience, etc. That helps them feel trusted and valued, and feel good about the guidance they provide.

Win-win. 2. You don’t enjoy small talk.

Say you just met someone. Small talk ensues? Maybe not.

A series of studies published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found the more awkward and uncomfortable a conversation with another person might sound in advance, the more having that conversation helped them bond with and like the other person. Participants actually felt less awkward, more connected, and a lot happier after those conversations than they expected to feel. Emotionally intelligent people realize that the deeper the conversation, especially with someone they don’t know, the more likely they both are to enjoy it.

Keep in mind, “deep” doesn’t have to be too deep. When researchers asked people to come up with what they considered to be “deep” questions, the most common were pretty straightforward: “What do you love doing?”

“What do you regret most?”

“Where do you see yourself in five years?”

As the researchers write, “Our research suggests that the person next to you would probably be happier talking about their passions and purpose than the weather or ‘What’s up?’ “ And so would you.

3. You look beyond the problem. Conventional wisdom says successful people tackle problems head on. Letting things linger, even for a few moments — and especially when your emotions are involved — is counterproductive.

Unless you take a step back in order to reframe. A study published in Emotion found that reinterpreting a stimulus (viewing a situation or an event differently) can significantly reduce feelings of fear. A study published in Journal of Evidence-Based Psychotherapies found that reframing can increase pain tolerance and decrease pain intensity. A study published in Journal of Clinical Psychology found that reframing can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

Viewing an upsetting or frustrating situation from a different angle helps make your emotions work for you, not against you. As my Inc. colleague Justin Bariso recommends, when you’re frustrated, take a step back and ask yourself a few basic questions: How serious is this problem? Am I getting worked up over nothing? More often than not, the source of frustration is a non-issue.

Can I change something about how I view the problem that would completely change how I feel about it?

How can I handle this problem differently so I can direct my emotional energy to bigger, more important issues?

How can I handle this problem differently so I can direct my emotional energy to bigger, more important issues? Try it. Instead of dwelling on what you want, focus on what you need. If an otherwise great employee continually falls short in one small way, reframe the situation.

Should you shift that task to someone else? Eliminate the task altogether? It could mean picking up someone else’s slack in the service of greater good. It could mean overlooking an otherwise outstanding employee’s occasional quirks.

But it will definitely mean you’ll reduce your level of frustration and stress. 4. You don’t complain, even when (especially when?) you should.

Think about the last time you were treated poorly. Or felt wronged. Or felt left out or left behind. You were upset, but you didn’t vent — even though holding your emotions in makes people feel worse. Actually, no. According to a study published in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology, complaining actually makes you feel worse, both in the moment and sometimes for days after.

As the researchers write: Discussing events immediately during or after they occur forces the brain to re-live or “rehearse” the negative emotional response.

This creates a stronger association in memory, exaggerating the influence of the emotional episode.

Yep: Complaining about a negative event actually cements the incident in your mind. Instead of helping you move on, complaining causes the negative feelings to bleed over into other areas of your life. The researchers found that people who complained were in a worse mood, felt less satisfaction and pride in the work they were doing, and were significantly more likely to feel less happy and experience poorer self-esteem, even a day or some days later. Add it all up, and complaining makes you feel worse today and worse tomorrow. But that doesn’t mean the only response to a negative situation is to simply grin and bear it. Nor does it mean you just have to suck it up.

Instead of wasting energy by complaining, blow off steam by talking about how you’ll make things better. What you will do next time. What you will not do next time. How you’ll find ways to ensure you won’t find yourself in the same situation again.

That’s the conversation you should have with other people — or better yet, with yourself. Because staying positive — what the researchers call embracing “sportsmanlike” behaviors — is a skill you can improve with repetition.

