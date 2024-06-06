42 Years Ago, Steve Jobs Only Needed 13 Words to Describe the Number 1 Sign of High Intelligence

This is what the Apple co-founder looked for when he wanted to know if someone was really, really smart.

When Steve Jobs was building Apple, luck mattered. Right place. Right time. Right person, idea, market, or audience. Ask any extremely successful person, and they’ll say luck played a role in their success. Unfortunately, though, while you can put yourself in position to be luckier, you can’t control luck.

But you can, to a surprising degree, control how smart you are. You can improve your ability to learn more quickly. You can improve your judgment. You can improve your decision-making skills. And you can learn to identify smart people, which is a benefit because it’s hard to surround yourself with smart people if you can’t spot smart people.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So what did Jobs feel was the best indication of high intelligence? According to Jobs:

A lot of it is memory. But a lot of it is the ability to zoom out, like you’re in a city and you could look at the whole thing from the 80th floor down at the city. And while other people are trying to figure out how to get from point A to point B, reading these stupid little maps, you can just see it in front of you. You can see the whole thing.

And you can make connections that seem obvious to you, because you can see the whole thing.

That’s the thing about intelligence. No matter how much information you can retain — no matter what degree of crystallized intelligence you possess — having a great memory won’t necessarily help you make better decisions; we all know smart people who at times struggle to make a simple decision. What Jobs describes is fluid intelligence, the ability to learn and retain new information –and to use that knowledge to solve a problem. To learn a new skill. To recall existing memories, and modify them with new knowledge.

To be not just book smart (not that there’s anything wrong with that) but also smart smart.

For Jobs, that’s step one on the road to high intelligence. He felt the smartest people excel at making connections. But you can’t make connections unless you collect a variety of experiences you can then connect.

As Jobs said: One of the funny things about being bright is everyone puts you on this path. To go to high school, go to college.

[But] the key thing that comes through is they had a variety of experiences which they could draw upon in order to try to solve a problem, or attack a particular dilemma, in a unique way.

One of the things you’ll get a lot of pressure to do is go in one direction. What you have to do is get different experiences. To make connections which are innovative? To connect two experiences together? You have to not have the same bag of experiences as everyone else.

Or you’ll make the same connections.

That’s step two. You have to try new things. You have to learn new things, even if learning those things doesn’t seem to have a clear purpose (yet). You have to do things that aren’t comfortable because that’s a sure sign you’re stretching yourself into new areas. Learning more about something you already know is easier, and oddly comforting.

But then you’ll have the same bag of experiences, and make the same street-level connections as everyone else.

The more you know about a broad range of things, the more you can leverage the power of associative learning, the process of relating something new to something you already know. (In simple terms, associated learning is like saying, “Oh, I get it: This is basically like that.” The more you learn, the more likely you will be able to associate old knowledge with new things — and the more likely you’ll be able to solve a problem or attack a dilemma in a new way.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.