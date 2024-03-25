Steve Jobs’s Nervousness Before His First TV Interview 46 Years Ago, Proves Even Geniuses Have to Start Somewhere

Just as Steve Jobs wasn’t always Steve Jobs, you aren’t the person you will someday become.

It’s easy to assume Steve Jobs — like any extremely successful person — was somehow made differently. That he possessed certain innate qualities. Talent. Perseverance. Creativity. Intelligence. Emotional intelligence. (OK, maybe not that one.)

It’s easy to assume that who he was inside, and what that allowed him to do, made all the difference.

Yet Steve Jobs wasn’t always Steve Jobs, visionary Apple co-founder. Nor was he always the commander of the product launch stage. Here’s Jobs in 1978, getting ready to do his first-ever television interview. He’s a little twitchy. A lot chatty. Clearly anxious and unsure.

“I’m ready to throw up at any moment,” he says, joking–but also not.

Steve Jobs? Even then, he was Steve Jobs. But no one knew it. Not yet.

The same is true for you.

Maybe no one recognizes your abilities. Maybe no one recognizes your talent. Maybe no one sees — or, you fear, will never see — your true potential. So you’re ignored. That’s OK; everyone was once ignored. Or you get rejected. That’s OK; everyone got, and gets, rejected.

Or you fail. That’s OK; every successful person has failed, numerous times. (Most of them have failed a lot more often than you — that’s why they’re successful today.)

Embrace every door that doesn’t open. Embrace every rejection. Embrace every failure. Own them, learn from them, and take full responsibility for making sure that next time, things will turn out differently. Steve Jobs wasn’t always Steve Jobs.

And if you keep striving, if you keep working to improve and progress and become an even better version of who you already are, with time and effort, you will someday become you.

