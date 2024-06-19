5 Commonly Used Words That Ruin the Effectiveness of an Email or Slack Message

Leaders use them all the time. But they shouldn’t–unless they really, really mean them.

Whether it’s in speech or in writing, it’s natural to add qualifiers. For example, saying “I wonder if we need to …” instead of simply “We need to …” “I wonder” gives you an out. If others disagree, you saved a little face. You weren’t taking a stand, you were just thinking out loud.

And diminishing the impact, and effectiveness, of your message.

Years ago, I met with a crew and said, “I wonder if we should change shift rotations to take advantage of better job sequencing.” Saying “I wonder” made me sound hesitant. Indecisive. Unsure. Like the subject was open to debate, which, by that point, it wasn’t. (Although “I wonder” definitely turned it into one.) If you aren’t sure, and want to discuss? Great–say so.

But since I had already made the decision, I should have said, “We’re going to change shift rotations to take advantage of better job sequencing,” and further explained the reasons behind the move.

That’s one example of where one word can diminish the effectiveness of your message. Here are some others.

“Think” An employee spots a quality problem and asks you to make a decision. Compare these two responses:

“I think we need to re-run the job.”

“We need to re-run the job.” Both convey the same basic message: You think the order should be re-run. Adding “I think” makes it sound like the decision is up for debate. Or that you’re unsure. Or that maybe you’re hoping for a little input. Or that you’re hedging, because you’re worried you’ll be wrong.

Or that you’re considering not re-running the job, which creates a follow-on effect. Culture is sometimes based on what you say, but often culture is based on what you permit. Allow substandard quality on one job, and soon that will be the standard for all jobs. Need to re-run the job? No debate, no input, no “I think.” Just say so.

“Just” What’s your first reaction when someone writes, “I just need five minutes of your time”? If you’re like me, you automatically assume five minutes will turn into 20. (“Just” never means “just” because “just” is just a sales word.)

Instead of making a request sound quick or easy by using “just,” instead think like a marketer. Explain the benefits. Describe what’s in it for the other person.

Help me want to spend that five minutes with you. The same is true for requests or directions. Saying a task will “take just five minutes” sounds like you’re trying to soften the blow. Instead of diminishing importance by writing “just,” prove the importance by explaining why.

Or by simply leaving “just” out. “Guess”

Sometimes you really are guessing. A sales forecast is a guess. A churn rate projection is a guess. No matter how comprehensive the underlying data, anything you attempt to predict is still a guess.

Even writing “best guess” still sounds soft, like you’re pulling numbers or results out of thin air. Instead, use “projection.” “Estimate.” “Forecast.” “Calculation.” Even “expectation” (which will naturally make people want to meet it).

In short, use a word that conveys you have assessed the past and present to forecast the future–because otherwise, you really are just guessing. “Need”

“Need” conveys importance and urgency, but also dependency.

A better approach? Substitute a polite word. Instead of, “I need you to complete the order by the end of the day,” write, “Please complete the order by the end of the day.” Or, “Thanks in advance for completing the order by the end of the day.” (Side note: Closing an email with “thanks in advance” is the top-ranked phrase in terms of getting people to respond.)

“Very” Granted, some things are important, and some are very important.

Yet writing, “It’s very important that your department meets sales targets” sounds like you’re trying to convince me. (I shouldn’t need to be convinced that I need to hit sales targets.)

So do adjectives like “highly,” “extremely,” and “especially.” If you feel you need to stress severity, or criticality, or seriousness, use data and logic instead. State the impact of the department’s shortfall on overall revenue. Describe its impact on other operations.

When you need something to get done, tossing in an adjective or two rarely motivates or inspires. Sharing the logic behind the decision or action–turning hyperbole into shared understanding–is a much more effective approach.

