5 Science-Backed Ways to Feel Happier, Starting Today
Happiness outcomes that far outweigh the effort required.
EXPERT OPINION BY JEFF HADEN @JEFF_HADEN
Everyone wants to feel happier. (Especially entrepreneurs; one study shows 45 percent of entrepreneurs report feeling stressed and anxious.)
Yet a Cleveland Clinic study found that a sizable percentage of people say they have “no idea” how to improve their emotional well-being and overall level of happiness.Let’s eliminate that gap.
But first, let’s talk about the nature of happiness.
Research shows that approximately 50 percent of your level of happiness — what psychologists call your happiness set-point — is determined by hereditary personality traits. (Think nature, not nurture.) That means approximately half of your subjective well-being — a term psychologists like better than “happiness” — is within your control.
Bottom line? How you’re made affects your happiness. So does your current circumstances. Unfortunately, you can’t do anything about your genes. And it’s often hard to control what happens to you, even though you can control how you respond.
But you can always control what you do on a regular basis.
And as a result, change how happy you feel — and change your level of subjective well-being.