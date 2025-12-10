5 Science-Backed Ways to Feel Happier, Starting Today

Yet a Cleveland Clinic study found that a sizable percentage of people say they have “no idea” how to improve their emotional well-being and overall level of happiness.Let’s eliminate that gap.

But first, let’s talk about the nature of happiness.

Research shows that approximately 50 percent of your level of happiness — what psychologists call your happiness set-point — is determined by hereditary personality traits. (Think nature, not nurture.) That means approximately half of your subjective well-being — a term psychologists like better than “happiness” — is within your control.