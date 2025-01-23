89 Years Ago, a Legendary Psychologist Discovered the Equation That Explains Human Behavior. It’s Still the Key to Lifelong Success

What you think is important, but what you do matters more. This simple formula describes the best way to change your behaviors—and your life.

When Quentin Tarantino was in his early 20s he worked at Video Archives, a video rental store in Torrance, California, about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

While those were formative years (as Tarantino says, “When people ask if I went to film school, I tell them, ‘No, I went to films'”), they weren’t necessarily productive. “I always figured I would [make movies] eventually,” Tarantino said in late 2024 on The Joe Rogan Experience, “but I did fall asleep for a few years, because working at that store, I just got caught up in the little life there … because I was happy enough.” Environment Shapes Behavior What changed? One night (h/t to Billy Oppenheimer’s newsletter), Tarantino’s roommate and fellow Video Archives employee Steve-O started complaining about his life.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“He starts ranting,” Tarantino says. “He says, ‘You know, Quentin, you think we’re this really great group of friends, that we’re this really great crew.’ “ “Well, we are!” Tarantino said. “Quentin,” Steve-O said, “at 20, I worked at South Bay Cinemas, and I hung out with a bunch of guys just like you. Then I worked at Miller’s Outpost for four years, and I hung out with a bunch of guys just like you. Then I worked at Licorice Pizza for four years with a bunch of guys just like you. I’ve wasted my life hanging out with a bunch of guys just like you.”

“I realized this isn’t what I wanted to do, working at a video store for years,” Tarantino says. “I wanted to actually make movies. It’s not my dream, what I’m doing. It’s dream-adjacent.” A Success Formula Tarantino spent that night listing everything that was wrong with his life, and what needed to change. The first thing he needed to do? Move to Hollywood. Meet other people in the movie business. Get involved in the movie business—not just the movie-adjacent business. He moved to L.A.’s Koreatown (he couldn’t afford Hollywood), but it was close enough. There he met someone who wrote low-budget horror movies. Through that person, he met other people who wrote horror movies, who directed and produced horror movies.

“All of a sudden, I actually knew people who were actually making movies,” Tarantino says. “Being around other people who are actually doing it, you realize it’s possible.” Just over a year after he moved, Tarantino was making a living as a script writer: polishing scripts, rewriting scripts. He was no longer movie-adjacent. He was working—and living—in the movie business.

We’ll come back to that in a moment. Lewin’s Equation In 1936, pioneering psychologist Kurt Lewin proposed a formula that explains human behavior: B = f(P,E). B is behavior, P is person, and E is environment. In simple terms, behavior is a function (that’s the f) of the person and their environment.

Granted, it’s not really that simple. Your P involves your history, personality, and motivation; all the things that go into making you you. Your E includes both your physical and social surroundings. In Tarantino’s case, both where he lived and whom he lived and interacted with. The equation explains why we all act differently in different situations. Put me in a meet-and-greet after a speaking engagement, and I’m relatively polished (at least for me) and well-spoken. Put me in a room with some of the guys I used to work with in a factory, and I’m about as good-old-boy as you can get. Those behaviors are a function of my personality and experiences and my current environment. Factors for Change The formula also explains how we naturally change over time as our environment changes and the way we change based on new experiences, new surroundings, new goals and motivations, new sets of friends and colleagues and social circles.

Lewin’s behavior equation can get really complicated, but it can also be really simple. Want to change? You can work to change yourself. Or, you can work to change your environment. Or you can do both. That’s what Tarantino did. He wanted to be in the movie business, not adjacent to it. So he moved to where the movie business action was. That helped him meet other people in the business. That helped him spot, and seize, opportunities to work on scripts. To work as a production assistant. To take a bit part as an actor.

And to meet the people who helped him turn his unformatted script for Reservoir Dogs into the breakthrough film that launched his career. B = f(P,E) Say you want to start a business or a side hustle, but haven’t. Changing yourself—suddenly becoming more motivated, less risk-averse, or changing whatever is holding you back—is tough. But you can change your environment, not physically, but socially. You can spend more time with friends who are entrepreneurs. You can work part-time for a small business owner. You can read books by entrepreneurs (like Nike founder Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Zero to One, Richard Branson’s Losing and Finding My Virginity, and many others).

You can also shape your environment. Want to drink more water and less soda? Keep several bottles of water on your desk, the soda in a cabinet in the kitchen. Want to read more? Keep a book on your nightstand. Choice architecture—a more granular way of changing your environment—works. Changing your environment, whether physical or social, is a great way to change your behaviors—and, in the process, make changes in the person you will be, because who you are is constantly evolving.

Why not guide that evolution so you can be more successful, in whatever way you choose to define “success”?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.