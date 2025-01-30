A Simple Way to Never Forget Everything You Really Want to Remember

Business success is based on turning knowledge into action—which means actually remembering more of what you’ve learned.

That’s the thing about information, though: in order to take action—in order to, say, start a business—you need to put your knowledge to work. Success, in any pursuit, results from what you do with what you know. Which starts with actually remembering what you learn. Fortunately, there are plenty of science-backed ways to improve your memory, such as:

Interleaving : Learning or practicing more than one subject or task in succession

Learning or practicing more than one subject or task in succession Distributed practice: Intentionally spacing out learning sessions

Intentionally spacing out learning sessions Sleeping on it (literally): Getting a good night’s sleep can improve retention by as much as 50 percent. They all work. Still, last year I read just shy of 100 books. (If that sounds like fun, here’s a really easy way to read more.) I read a lot. Yet I remember only a fraction of what I read. To be brutally candid, I sometimes can’t even recall that I wanted to remember things from certain books, much less what I actually wanted to remember. Sure, sometimes I place digital bookmarks… but I never go back to see what I highlighted.

In many ways, that means my reading is more theoretical than practical, for want of a better way to put it. While I don’t need to remember anything specific from, say, a Bernard Cornwell novel (love Uhtred), there are things I would like to remember—and use—from certain books. Start With Manual, Not Digital… A study published in Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied compared the effectiveness in terms of recall and comprehension of typing notes versus writing notes by hand. The people who wrote notes by hand scored the highest on subsequent recall and comprehension tests, even when people who typed verbatim notes were allowed to review those notes before they took the test. Something about the physical act of writing made whatever they wrote “stickier.”

Maybe that’s also due, at least in my case, to my ability to type really fast, whereas writing in longhand forces me—because I (physically) write slowly—to think about what I’m writing. How I’ll synthesize an idea. How I’ll capture a strategy, tip, perspective, or other aspects of the tidbit, and how I’ll be able to remember the way I want to use what I just learned. Typing? That’s nearly automatic. Writing longhand, though, for me and my terrible penmanship, is definitely a process. Which, where retention and recall is concerned, is a good thing.

… and Use Notecards I thought about using a notebook to take handwritten notes. (If it works for Richard Branson….) But then I remembered, via Matt D’Avella, a system that goes beyond dog-earring pages, highlighting, and note taking. It calls for going back and transferring those notes to note cards. I gave it a try, using a book I’ve read before, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s 2014 book Zero to One. I picked it because I really liked it, but remember nothing specific from it, even though I’ve even written about it before. Instead of bookmarking and highlighting, though—I almost exclusively read e-books—I took notes as I went along.

Here are two examples of note cards I created that ended up in what I’m calling, for now, my “Growth” category: Don’t be an “indefinite optimist,” be a “definite optimist.” Indefinite optimists believe the future will somehow magically be better, but they don’t have a specific plan to make it better. Definite optimists believe the future will be better than the present, but only if they create and follow a plan. How can I use this? I could consider things I’m optimistic about: business, investments, and family, for example. Then, I could decide if I’m approaching each in a definite or indefinite way, and adjust accordingly.

Focus on A-plus problems. We all tend to solve B-plus problems, the problems we understand how to solve. We tend to avoid A-plus problems—the ones that are high impact—because they’re incredibly difficult. Yet solving A-plus problems makes the biggest difference. How can I use this? I could pick a problem I’ve been avoiding because it seems too daunting, too difficult to solve, too time- and effort-intensive… then put aside every other problem until I solve that one. Solving one A-plus problem makes a bigger impact than solving 10 B-plus problems.

Don’t Get Frustrated Reaching for a notecard every few pages can get a little old. When I read, I like to read, not write. But clearly, just reading doesn’t help me retain what I’ve read—or, more to the point, have a way to quickly remember what I want to remember. I struggled at first, but now it’s easier. Especially now, since I’ve been able to go back and benefit from note cards I created a couple months ago:

My wife and I were considering a certain real estate investment, and I reached for a card I wrote from Nate Silver’s On the Edge about probabilistic thinking and expected value.

When a reader asked for advice about starting a business, a note card from Brent Underwood’s Ghost Town Living reminded me how Seneca said “The one thing fools all have in common is that they are always getting ready to start.”

A note card from John Reeves’s Soldier of Destiny reminded me of how Ulysses S. Grant used a “risk calculus” to break down major efforts into manageable risks that are more like a series of Bezos-like two-way doors than all-or-nothing gambles. What’s more, I’ll surely get better at taking notes, categorizing those notes… and most importantly, using those notes. Because what you know matters, but what you do with what you know matters most.

