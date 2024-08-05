A Tale of 2 Steve Jobs Email Exchanges: A Master Class in Effective Communication, and a Painful $415 Million Lesson in What Not to Say

Steve Jobs could write clear, concise, and effective emails. But no matter how well written, not all emails should be sent.

Steve Jobs was a master communicator, arguably best known for his “one more thing” product launches.

He was also a good writer, especially in terms of clarity and simplicity.

But, as with many things, just because you can do something — in this case, write clear, effective emails — doesn’t mean you should. First, an example of something you should say. In 1995, as Pixar made huge strides in graphics technology, Jobs and Intel CEO Andy Grove, a longtime mentor, held a series of discussions about how Intel could learn from Pixar. An Intel engineer followed up on Jobs’s offer of help and eventually contacted Jobs directly.

When Jobs responded, as detailed in the free e-book Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his Own Words, he admitted Pixar had knowledge Intel could benefit from.

But he also writes: Pixar’s secrets were invented through significant investment over 10 years or more, and we value them highly. Even without the secrets implemented in the processor, Pixar can gain significant competitive advantage and differentiation through implementing them in software. By disclosing the “correct” way to do high quality, high performance graphics, Pixar will lose much of this to any and all competitors, with no work on their part.

Hence, the need for compensation. What does Intel propose to give Pixar for disclosing and licensing its secrets to Intel? Clear, concise, and to the point.

Here’s how the engineer responded. We would very much like to have our meeting, but I will put that on hold based on your input. We talked to many key people on ideas to improve the microprocessor capability with the aim that this will benefit the whole industry, and everyone will benefit. We have not entered into any financial arrangement in exchange for good ideas for our microprocessors in the past and have no intention for the future.

The engineer’s response is also clear and to the point.

And is when Jobs got snarky: This approach has not served you well in the past, as evidenced by your poor graphics architectures and performance. Maybe you should think of changing it for the future …

Instead of stopping there, he also sent Grove a note: Maybe it’s just me, but I find [the engineer’s] approach extremely arrogant, given Intel’s (his?) dismal showing in understanding computer graphics architectural issues in the past …

If I were going to make hundreds of millions of something, I sure as hell would be willing to pay for the best advice money could buy … Any[way], this isn’t a sales pitch; I just wanted you to know what I thought, as always. The line “I just wanted you to know what I thought, as always” sounds a little like Ricky Bobby’s use of “with all due respect,” a move intended to excuse words like “arrogant” and “dismal.”

Grove, though, takes a higher road: I am firmly on [the engineer’s] side on this one. He is taking your offer to help us very seriously, rounded up the best technical people and was ready to go when you introduced a brand-new element into the discussion: money.

You and I have talked many times about this subject; you never suggested or hinted at this being a commercial exchange. I took your offer to help us exactly as that: help, not an offer of a commercial relationship.

You may remember, that from time to time I offered suggestions that pertained to your business. Examples range from porting NextStep to the 486 — which was in our interest, too — to my presentation to your staff on repositioning NextStep beyond that. I am not suggesting that these are comparable in value to your expertise in graphics, but I gave what I had, put some thought into the problem I saw you were facing — and it never entered my mind to charge for it. In my view, that’s what friendly companies (and friends) do for each other. In the long run, these things balance out. I am sorry you don’t feel that way. We will be worse off as a result, and so will the industry.

As thoughtful responses go, that’s a good one.

And so is Jobs’s response: Andy,

I have many faults, but one of them is not ingratitude. And, I do agree with you that “in the long run, these things balance out.” Therefore, I have changed my position 180 degrees — we will freely help [the engineer] make his processors much better for 3-D graphics. Please ask [the engineer] to call me, and we will arrange for a meeting as soon as the appropriate Pixar technical folks can be freed up from the film.

Thanks for the clearer perspective.

Short, sweet, to the point. While Jobs doesn’t say he’s sorry, he doesn’t need to; not only has he rethought his position, he’s putting his “clearer perspective” into action. Where emails go, those are good ones.

Now here’s a series of Jobs emails that are clear, concise, and to the point but should never have been written. In 2005, Jobs learned Adobe was recruiting Apple employees, counter to an agreement he felt he had with Adobe CEO Bruce Chizen.

Here’s the first email Jobs sent to Chizen: Adobe is recruiting from Apple. They have hired one person already and are calling lots more. I have a standing policy with our recruiters that we don’t recruit from Adobe. It seems you have a different policy. One of us must change our policy. Please let me know who.

(While a little passive-aggressive and a lot snarky, the last two lines are also kinda fun.) Chizen’s response:

I thought we agreed not to recruit any senior-level employees (at Adobe this is Sr. Director/VP and represents about 2 percent of the population). I am pretty sure your recruiters have approached more junior ones. I would propose we keep it this way. Open to discuss. It would be good to agree.

No corporate speak, no long, unnecessary introductions. Chizen makes his point but still leaves the discussion door open.

Jobs fires this back: OK, I’ll tell our recruiters they are free to approach any Adobe employee who is not Sr. Director or VP. Am I understanding your position correctly?

Jobs knows Adobe would prefer Apple not hire away any of its employees — as he would prefer Adobe not do to Apple — and he gives Chizen the opening to say so. Which Chizen takes:

I’d rather agree NOT to actively solicit any employee from either company. If employee proactively approaches then it’s acceptable. If you are in agreement I will let my folks know.

Four short emails later, Adobe and Apple have agreed not to recruit each other’s employees.

Where speed and effectiveness are concerned, it’s a master class in reaching agreement. But it’s also an agreement that should never have been reached. An antitrust action and civil suit filed in 2010 eventually resulted in Adobe, Apple, Google, and Intel agreeing to a settlement of $415 million for allegedly entering “no cold call” agreements to restrain recruiting of high-tech employees.

(Maybe not so “allegedly”? In 2005, Jobs emailed Google’s Sergey Brin to tell him not to recruit people from Apple’s Safari web browser team. “If you hire a single one of these people that means war,” Jobs wrote.)

But just because you can doesn’t always mean you should. (As Chris Rock, another master communicator, says, “You can drive a car with your feet if you want to, but that doesn’t make it a good f-ing idea.”) Jobs should never have suggested — nor implemented — agreements that could keep employees from maximizing their fair market value. While it’s understandable the companies involved didn’t want to lose talented employees, the way to do so is by being the employer of choice: better salaries, better benefits, better opportunities … Bottom line? How well you communicate — how clearly and effectively you write and speak — certainly matters.

But what you communicate matters a lot more.

