When ignorance is noisy, uninformed actors do not simply stay silent about what they don't know. Rather, they are compelled to speak about an issue of which they have little knowledge or understanding.

For instance, middle managers are often relatively ignorant about the work their subordinates are engaged with, but are under pressure to act as the leader by doing or say something.

They fall back upon generic management speak rather than engage with the people they manage in language they find meaningful.