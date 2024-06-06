Want to Be More Successful? Behavioral Science Says How You Answer 6 Simple Questions ‘Uniquely’ Predicts Goal Achievement

Think success starts with mindset? Research shows you’re right–and that your ability to embrace this powerful mindset is faster and easier than you think.

What makes people successful? Skill, talent, and intelligence are crucial. So is experience. Research shows a 60-year-old startup founder is three times more likely to launch a successful startup than a 30-year-old.

Luck is also important; research shows that fortune — right place, or right time, or right people, etc. — plays a major role in outsize financial success.

And, of course, there’s willpower, determination, and grit. Take it from Steve Jobs, who once said, “I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance. There are such rough moments … that most people give up.” But there’s a difference in perseverance and blind perseverance.

According to the authors of a study published in Proceedings of the National Academic of Sciences, possessing a strategic mindset “uniquely” (their word) predicts how effective people will be when pursuing goals.

“The findings suggest that being strategic entails more than just having specific strategic skills,” the authors write. “It appears to also entail an orientation toward accessing and employing them.” In short, simply thinking about how you think about achieving a goal makes a huge difference. Successful people regularly question and refine their current processes, routines, habits, etc.

Say you regularly make cold calls. Repetition alone will help you improve. But you might — in fact, you should — question whether your opening two or three lines are as effective as they could be, so you’ll test a few options. Or you might — you should — question whether your close is as strong as it could be, so you’ll test two or three different options.

Sure, you need self-discipline to stay the course. But to be more successful, you need to constantly evaluate your results, and progress, and tweak your approach. What’s the easiest way to do that? According to the researchers, ask yourself six questions, rating yourself on a scale of 1 (never) to 5 (always):

When you are stuck, how often do you ask yourself, “What are things I can do to help myself?”

When you aren’t making progress, how often do you ask yourself, “Is there a better way of doing this? “

When you’re frustrated, how often do you ask yourself, “How can I do this better?”

When you’re challenged, how often do you ask yourself, “What are things I can do to make myself better at this?”

When you struggle, how often do you ask yourself, “What can I do to help myself?”

When something feels difficult, how often do you ask yourself, “What can I do to get better at this?” As you can probably guess, a higher overall score predicts greater goal achievement, whether educationally, professionally, or even health and fitness-wise. Employing a strategic mindset increases the likelihood of success, regardless of the actual goal.

Employing a strategic mindset also helps consistently remind you of the benefit of applying a strategic mindset. In a subsequent experiment, the researchers had one group read an overview of the strategic mindset concept, while another did not. The two groups were then given a task with objective performance metrics that could be accomplished in a variety of ways. As you can definitely guess, the strategic mindset group outperformed the control group by a wide margin. They were significantly quicker to explore, experiment, and tweak. They constantly worked to optimize their methods. They didn’t just settle on something that appeared to work.

They kept analyzing what worked. What didn’t work. They didn’t stop looking for a better way.

According to the researchers: … many jobs in the modern world, as well as challenging goals more generally, require people to actively think through and figure out how to best navigate the tasks at hand. In the midst of such challenges, many people simply adopt and stick with suboptimal strategies which may seem good enough to get by.

We found that a strategic mindset indirectly predicted progress toward challenging goals that were long-term, important, and unfamiliar. These are goals that may require the repeated accessing or invention of new strategies –precisely the kinds of goals that are increasingly stressed in many modern jobs. Challenging. Long-term. Important. Unfamiliar.

Sounds like the type of goals every entrepreneur sets out to accomplish.

The next time you feel stuck, or the next time you embark on a new goal, take a moment to ask yourself the six questions. You’ll instantly better embrace and employ a strategic mindset that, with time and effort and constant tweaking, will uniquely predict whether you will accomplish the goal you hope to achieve.

