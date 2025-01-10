Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Just Shared a Marvelous Definition of Work-Life Balance, and How to Achieve It
It’s a great definition of success, too.
Work-life balance: We all want a better one. And we all, at least at times, struggle to achieve it.
Partly that’s due to faulty math. If you assume the only way to achieve work-life balance is to spend the same number of hours on work as you do on the personal aspects of your life, it likely feels impossible. Work more than eight hours a day, sleep at least seven hours a day, exercise, tackle some chores, do all the stuff you have to do — there’s not a lot of time left over for “life.”
And specifically — because this component features in most people’s personal definitions of work-life balance — for spending significant amounts of time with the people you love.
Work-Family Balance
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found a way to better make some of that math, the work-family balance math, add up. In a surprisingly well-acted scene from the Paramount+ series Landman (even though he’s is playing himself, still: he’s really good), Jones explains his perspective on business and family, and how he’s combined the two.
Here’s Jones’s monologue (long, but absolutely worth it):
Now, I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago, I was gonna work with my kids. And they’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And so when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together. I thought I was doing it for them.
But the one that got the most out of it was me.
I just know it’s not gonna be this time, but you’re going to be sitting here sometime in the future, laying here sometime in the future, and this room’s gonna be full of your business associates and the people you’ve worked with all your life. And more than likely, your children and family are gonna be there because they’re your children and your family.
But you could have ’em there because they’re the people you spent your life with, you worked with, you fell down with, you got up with. Not just Thanksgiving, Christmas. That’s who you want to be with.
So when that time comes like this, it’s a celebration of your life, and you’re not wishing you’d spent a little more time seeing a few more suns come up. That’s the trick, that’s the trick, ’cause that’s gonna be your glory. I’m pretty proud of them Cowboys. I’m pretty proud of the stuff we’ve done in oil and gas.
It pales in comparison to how proud I am to have lived my life working with my kids.
You got a chance to do something about that. I hope you will.
Granted, it could seem extremely difficult to launch a business that your family — or, by extension, friends — can participate in, much less a business they want to participate in. That’s why, for example, Joe Gibbs started Joe Gibbs Racing; he knew his sons were interested in motorsports.
Playing a role in a professional football team? There’s likely something in that — in terms of fun and professional opportunity — for just about anyone.
Today, son Stephen is the chief operating officer. Daughter Charlotte is the chief brand officer (and the first woman to chair the NFL Foundation). Jerry Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer.
Work-Life Balance in Small Slices
Again, it’s tough to build a business successful enough — and interesting enough — that involves your family. (My wife and I have four kids, and none of them want to sit around and write all day, or do they want some ancillary role in what I do; their sights are set much higher.)
But one of our daughters did spend a year working nights and weekends helping me renovate houses. That was really fun, at least for me — and when she moved to another city, I really missed it.
In all likelihood, you’ll need to take smaller shots at creating a better work-family balance. Maybe you can start a side hustle for you and your significant other. (My wife and I run our rental property business together. She’s “management” and I’m “labor,” but still: We do it together.)
Maybe you start a side hustle your kids can participate in. I know a few people whose young kids participate in their Amazon fulfillment businesses. One has a 12-year-old who has learned to create highly effective product pages. That way, you’ll spend meaningful time together, and in the process you can teach them a little about business and life.
Whom You Spend Time With
Hours spent together helps even out the work-family balance math, but so does the quality. Sharing a goal, sharing a purpose, achieving something together — falling down together, and getting up together — spending meaningful time together is worth a lot more than passively observing. (Watching your kids play is always good. Playing with them is always better.)
If you feel your work-life balance is out of whack, one approach is to create better separation between work and life.
Another is to create less separation by finding ways that work and life — and in this case, family — can blend together.
As Jones says at the beginning of his monologue, “Paying attention to my kids actually led to me getting involved in the passion of my life.”
Sounds like a win-win to me.
