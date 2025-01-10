Here’s Jones’s monologue (long, but absolutely worth it):

Now, I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago, I was gonna work with my kids. And they’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And so when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together. I thought I was doing it for them.

But the one that got the most out of it was me.

I just know it’s not gonna be this time, but you’re going to be sitting here sometime in the future, laying here sometime in the future, and this room’s gonna be full of your business associates and the people you’ve worked with all your life. And more than likely, your children and family are gonna be there because they’re your children and your family.

But you could have ’em there because they’re the people you spent your life with, you worked with, you fell down with, you got up with. Not just Thanksgiving, Christmas. That’s who you want to be with.

So when that time comes like this, it’s a celebration of your life, and you’re not wishing you’d spent a little more time seeing a few more suns come up. That’s the trick, that’s the trick, ’cause that’s gonna be your glory. I’m pretty proud of them Cowboys. I’m pretty proud of the stuff we’ve done in oil and gas.

It pales in comparison to how proud I am to have lived my life working with my kids.

You got a chance to do something about that. I hope you will.