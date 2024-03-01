David Beckham, the Pygmalion Effect, and the Science of Seemingly Random (and Even Undeserved) Praise

Expectations clearly affect performance. But so does praise and recognition.

In the first knock-out round of the 1998 World Cup, David Beckham received a red card for retaliating after a Diego Simeone foul. (The legendary hard man later admitted to overreacting — a longtime soccer tradition — in hopes of getting Beckham sent off.)

England lost the match on penalties and was eliminated from the World Cup, and Beckham became “the most hated man in England.”

As Billy Oppenheimer recounts in his consistently excellent weekly newsletter, the Daily Mirror printed a dartboard with his face centered on the bull’s-eye. He was hung in effigy outside of pubs. He received death threats. As Beckham says in his Netflix documentary: It was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me. Wherever I went, I got abused, every single day. People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said.

It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went I got abuse every single day. Booed in every stadium — including Manchester United’s home stadium, Old Trafford — Beckham’s mental and physical health spiraled. He wasn’t eating. He wasn’t sleeping. “I was a mess,” Beckham says. Wife Victoria felt he was “clinically depressed.”

His performance naturally suffered. Even his father (as the documentary shows, his biggest fan, albeit possibly his arguably harshest critic) felt he was playing the worst soccer of his life.

But then, during a Champions League game against Inter Milan, things changed. As he came on as a substitute, the crowd started chanting, “There’s only one David Beckham. One David Beckham. One David Beckham …”

Just like that, his confidence lifted. (A commentator claimed to “detect more fire” in Beckham.)

And so did his play. Within minutes, a trademark Beckham cross resulted in a goal. He assisted on another goal, and Man U won 2-0. Manchester United went on to become the first team ever to win the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup in the same season, and Beckham was later named the England captain for the 2002 World Cup.

The Pygmalion Effect, and the Power of Praise You know praising people for their hard work helps motivate them to work even harder. You know praising people for creativity encourages them to try new things and take smart risks. You know praising people for their interpersonal skills can inspire them to become even better teammates and leaders.

But what you might not know is that arbitrarily praising a new employee, whether they deserve it or not, is also likely to dramatically boost their performance. Think of it as a workplace version of the Pygmalion effect, the psychological phenomenon of high expectations leading to improved performance. (The Golem effect is where low expectations lead to decreased performance.)

Sound odd? Sure. If I’m a new employee and you randomly tell me I’m doing a great job –especially if I’m not — I naturally might think my level of (mediocre) performance is great. But that’s not the case, according to a series of studies published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As the researchers write:

Results show that different kinds of success (money, quality ratings, awards, and endorsements) when bestowed upon arbitrarily selected recipients all produced significant improvements in subsequent rates of success as compared with the control group of non-recipients. Early success, whether actual or not, tends to lead to future success.

I didn’t necessarily need to have been successful; I just needed to think I was. That’s especially true for unhappy employees, like Beckham.

A seven-year, 900,000-person study published in Journal of Happiness Studies shows employee well-being and happiness accurately predicts employee performance. The most positive and optimistic employees were four times more likely to receive awards than the least positive and optimistic. But here’s the kicker. While going from happy to super happy is great, going from unhappy to fairly happy is even more powerful. As the researchers write:

There was a greater increase in the probability of attaining an award between low and moderate positive affect, compared to moderate and high positive affect. Affect is more strongly related to award attainment when going from unfavorable to moderate rather than moderate to favorable. … Moderate happiness was sufficient in our study to produce most of the benefits.

And that’s where early praise, even random early praise comes in.

How many unhappy employees somehow magically turn the performance corner on their own? In my experience, very few. They need help turning that corner. Encouragement. Opportunity. Someone who believes in them, possibly even before they believe in themselves. Or after, for whatever reason, they may have stopped believing in themselves.

