Do This to Burn Off Anger and Frustration, and Neuroscience Says You’re Only Making a Bad Situation Worse

You might think it will feel good to physically express your anger, but research says it’s more likely to leave you feeling even worse.

If you turn to a workout or another form of physical activity to burn off anger or frustration, you’re not alone. One aspect of catharsis theory holds that releasing negative emotions like anger by physically expressing them both channels and releases those feelings. Think “Go on, get it all out of you.”

You also might think feelings of anger or frustration can actually improve a workout. Anger triggers your fight-or-flight response, which increases your levels of cortisol and adrenaline. (Which, of course, also makes you feel even more stressed; more on that in a moment.)

Your body naturally sends more blood to your muscles, which gives your muscles extra energy in the form of oxygen, and boom: You feel stronger. In fact, you may actually be stronger. A recently released study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that runners finished a two-mile run more quickly after they watched a movie that made them angry than they did after they watched a movie that resulted in “neutral” emotions.

But here’s the thing. Burning off your anger or frustration doesn’t actually work; in fact, science says you may even make things worse.

A meta-analysis of over 150 clinical trials published in Clinical Psychology Review found physically stimulating activities — everything from jogging, weightlifting, jumping rope, and pilates to punching a bag, breaking things, or screaming into a pillow — did not decrease feelings of anger. The more “aggressive” the activity, the more likely the flight-or-flight response, the attending increase in cortisol, the more you feel stressed … you get the point. In other bad news, activities that involve increased heart rate more than physical strength — think jogging versus lifting weights — can leave you feeling angrier, not less.

Much of the time, the whole “work off your anger” thing simply doesn’t work.

What does work? Mostly, what the researchers call “arousal-decreasing” activities. Meditation. Mindfulness. Relaxation. Yoga (although hot yoga kinda pisses me off.) If you’re wondering, meditation is the anger- and frustration-reducing winner. (Too bad I suck at meditating.)

Those results track with my own experience. I can’t count how many times I’ve headed out on a multi-mountain bike ride and wound up riding with hate in my heart. Not hate for the ride itself but for something else. Something someone said to me. Something someone did to me. Some time — even long in the past — I felt disrespected or disregarded. Extreme cardio can bring out the emotional worst in me.

If I’m angry or frustrated, and those feelings make me want to go for a long ride? That’s fine. Exercise is good for me, and fuel is fuel. But the ride won’t reduce my anger or frustration. It might make it worse. This is also fine — because exercise is good for me — as long as I then do something less aggressive, less “arousal increasing,” to deal with whatever is bothering me.

The next time you get mad, do something proven to ensure the feeling doesn’t linger, much less escalate. Meditation clearly works. But so will a leisurely walk outside. Or a little stretching.

Or, if an activity isn’t possible, try a little mental reframing. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that when people view their stress response as helpful — that their body’s natural response to stress, like increased heart and respiration rate, signaled their body’s rising to the challenge — they don’t vasoconstrict. Their blood pressure doesn’t rise. In fact, their physiological profiles looked like what the researchers describe as what happens in “moments of joy and courage.” Thinking about stress differently, and seeing stress as a good thing, can change how your body responds.

If someone makes you mad, reframe the feeling. See it as a reason to make a change: maybe in the relationship, but more likely in how you will handle a similar situation next time. Or in the importance you’ll attach to a desired outcome. Or in your overall expectations.

Negative emotions can “just” be emotions, but negative emotions should also serve as a sign that something in your life needs to change. Focus on what you’ll do to make the situation better, not on how you feel about the situation itself, and your biological and neurological stress response will quickly decrease.

Granted, “working it off” may, depending on the activity, sometimes help.

But working to make a bad situation better almost always will.

