Elon Musk Accused MacKenzie Scott of Trying to Kill Western Civilization. Her Response Was a Brilliant Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

What do you do in the face of criticism? Sometimes the best approach is to say nothing–and quietly double down on what you think is right.

It’s easy to tell other people how to spend their money. Or in this case, how not to spend their money.

As Elon Musk wrote in a since-deleted post on X referring to MacKenzie Scott, former spouse of Jeff Bezos: “Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse” should be listed among “Reasons that Western Civilization died.”

In response, Scott spoke softly–or in this case, didn’t speak at all–but carried a really big stick. Earlier this week, Scott announced she’s donating $640 million to 361 different charitable organizations, well more than twice the $250 million she pledged to give away last year.

The open call for applications initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. But according to Yield Giving, the foundation Scott created: In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.

The 279 organizations in the top tier of scores received $2 million each and the 82 organizations in the next tier received $1 million each. This year’s awards bring Scott’s total lifetime philanthropic giving over the past five years to approximately $17.2 billion, close to half the $36 billion in Amazon stock she received in her divorce settlement. As Scott wrote in 2019:

In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.

How Scott spends–or donates–her money is her business. (Think the occasionally prickly Musk would appreciate being told how to spend his?) She has the right to do with it as she wants.

Maybe Musk disagrees with her overall approach. Maybe Musk disagrees with some of the organizations chosen to receive funds. That’s his right, as it is his right to express how he feels. But then there’s this. As Musk says, “Constantly seek criticism. A well-thought-out critique of what you’re doing is as valuable as gold.”

But “super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouses” should be listed under “reasons Western civilization died”? That’s far from a well-thought-out critique, which is likely why Scott didn’t respond–and is why her inaction teaches a powerful lesson in emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions effectively.

No one likes to be criticized, especially in such a public way. (Musk’s tweet was deleted, but articles about it abound.) But instead of dwelling on negative emotions, emotionally intelligent people are able to process those feelings and move on. Scott couldn’t, and can’t, control Musk. But she could control how she responded.

Which clearly was not just to stay the course, but to more than double down on that course — not in response to Musk’s criticism, but because she clearly believes in what she’s doing, and in the work of the organizations her foundation chose to fund.

Emotional intelligence has a lot in common with Stoicism. You can’t always control what happens to or around you, but you can always control how you respond. Or, in this case, don’t respond.

The next time someone criticizes you, your business, or one of your products or services, pause for a beat. If the criticism is justified, try to be–even though it’s difficult–grateful.

A well-thought-out critique truly is valuable. But if the criticism is just noise? Stay the course.

Because the only course that really matters is the course you want to stay.

