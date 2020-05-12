Almost every company has a social media strategy. Many company founders employ their own, hopefully complementary, social media strategies. Engaging with customers. Building brand awareness.

Standing firm, standing tall, or standing out.

And then there's Elon Musk. In 2018, Musk tweeted he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The result was an SEC fine of $20 million and an agreement to screen information regarding company financials, including guidance.

Lesson learned -- until recently, when Musk tweeted about Tesla's stock price.

Tesla stock price is too high imo -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The market took note: Within a few hours the stock price had fallen by $45 per share, a nearly 6 percent drop. Major investors were probably less than tickled.

But then again, since as I write this Tesla stock is up almost 5 percent from its pre "stock price too high" level, maybe investors don't mind. (And if the stock price does plummet in the near future, at least Musk can say he tried to warn you.)

Yet Musk also knows how to generate positive attention, to keep people talking about Tesla, to keep the focus on future technologies, future products -- to maintain his, and by extension his company's, reputation as a visionary.

Like when he was asked if videoconferencing could be available in Tesla vehicles.

Yeah, definitely a future feature -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Could video conferencing someday be available in cars? Absolutely. 5G and beyond, heads-up display advancements -- the technology will obviously exist. (Whether or not videoconferencing while driving is advisable is less obvious.)

If asked, most of us can imagine such things.

Yet Musk tends to get there first -- or at the very least, due to his profile and platform, appears to get there first.

And at this point, he doesn't even have to be right. Vehicle videoconferencing may be a poorly received feature. Or too expensive for the price premium. Or supplanted by another as yet unimagined technology.

Musk, to keep building his brand, and Tesla's brand, doesn't always have to be right. He just needs to be first. To be different. To say things other CEOs won't say. To predict things other CEOs won't predict.

To take on naysayers and critics, and play to his audience of fans.

Of course many people, especially those in the public eye, do the same. But few can pull it off. They can be different, but not too different. Candid, but not too candid.

Riding that edge seems almost impossible; one misstep, and the fall from grace can be incredibly steep.

But not, at least for now, Musk. He can wrongly predict the future rate of coronavirus cases. He can criticize coronavirus lockdowns.

Like Charles Barkley, or South Park, or to some degree Dave Chappelle, he can can get away with saying things most people can't.

In short, Elon Musk has reached that rarified air where he can just be Elon Musk.

When you can do that, you've really built a brand.

Problem is, you have to be willing to receive the criticism with the accolades, the jeers with the applause, the shaken heads with the nods. That's the price you'll pay.

And only you can decide whether it's worth it.