Forget the Wait 2 Hours Rule: New Research Shows You Can Drink Your First Cup of Coffee Whenever You Want

Do you hold off on your first cup of coffee in hopes it will help you avoid the dreaded afternoon crash? Science says there’s no need to wait.

What can’t coffee do?

A meta-review of 127 different studies published in the Annual Review of Nutrition found coffee can reduce your risk of cancer by up to 20 percent and your risk of type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. A study published in Circulation found that coffee can reduce the risk of stroke by 20 percent. A study of over 260,000 people conducted by the National Institute of Health determined that people who drank four or more cups of coffee a day were nearly 10 percent less likely to become depressed than those who drank none.

Coffee can also make you smarter: while research has found little to no effect from ingesting caffeine prior to creating new memories, a study published in Nature Neuroscience determined ingesting caffeine after learning improved memory recall up to 24 hours later. Drinking a little coffee kick-start your day? Makes sense. Drinking a little coffee later in the day to better retain what you’ve learned during the day? Makes sense. Drinking a little coffee for the evident health benefits? Also makes sense.

But here’s what doesn’t make sense: assuming you need to hold off for an hour or two before pouring your first cup.

Many people — including, as just one example, Houston wellness dietitian Knubian Gatlin — suggest waiting. “Although it helps wake us up,” Gatlin says, “I often recommend waiting to have your first cup of coffee until about an hour or two after waking up. This allows your body to use its own resources for energy first.” Sounds good.

But science disagrees.

Take the dreaded afternoon crash. According to a meta-analysis of over 200 studies just published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition: There is no evidence that caffeine ingestion upon waking is somehow responsible for an afternoon “crash” or that delaying consumption would somehow prevent this if it did occur.

Or consider the equally dreaded claim that caffeine dehydrates you. Even mild dehydration can lessen your concentration, slow your reaction time, negatively impact short-term memory, and even affect your mood. Clearly dehydration should be a concern, but drinking coffee first thing isn’t a factor. As the meta-analysis found:

Sweat rate, hydration strategy, and genetics appear more influential on hydration status than reasonable caffeine intake alone. The diuretic effect may be minor or non-existent; however, appropriate fluid intake prevents negative effects on fluid balance.

Yep: even though caffeine is a (mild) diuretic, the water in your coffee offsets the effect up to around five cups a day. (And even then, drink plenty of water and it’s a non-issue.) The whole “you need to hydrate before drinking coffee” thing?

Yeah, no. So what does that mean? Simple: drink your first cup of coffee whenever you want. If you like to wait because you know your adenosine levels continue to rise, and you feel the uptick primes your brain to be more receptive to caffeine’s effects? Go for it.

If you prefer to drink a cup first thing because you feel it helps you wake up and get rolling? Go for it.

Ultimately, when you decide to drink your first cup of coffee is a little like what time you decide to wake up in the morning. As Adam Grant says, “The world’s most successful people aren’t worried about what time others wake up. They wake and work on the schedule that works for them.” What seems right for early birds may not be right for you, because what time you start your day has nothing to do with your level of success. Success is all about what you accomplish — and, just as important, how you choose to accomplish it.

Feel better about waiting? Think it helps you? Great. Feel better pouring a cup right away? Think it helps you? Great.

Science says it doesn’t matter. So do what you think is best for you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.