The mindset to have? When you focus on the past, that's your ego. 'I did (this) in the past. I won (that) in the past.'

When I focus on the future, that's my pride. 'I'm going to dominate.' That's your pride talking.

I try to focus on the moment. In the present. That's humility. That's being humble. That's a skill I'm trying to master. And it's been working so far. So I'm not going to stop.