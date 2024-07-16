Hundreds of Studies Show Success Won’t Make You Happier–But Greater Happiness Can Make You More Successful

Delaying gratification is foundational to success. Scratch any successful person and you’ll find someone who delayed gratification — who traded “happy now” for “happy later” — as they stuck to their long-term goals.

In the process, many of us hope that success will make us happier. Turn an idea into a thriving business… and then you’ll be happier. Advance in your field… and then you’ll be happier. Buy a bigger house… and then you’ll be happier. Hard work, dedication, and sacrifice lead to success, and happiness is the by-product.

Sometimes that’s true. Sometimes success is a driver of happiness. But the opposite is more often true. As a review of over 200 happiness studies published in Psychological Bulletin found, happiness is much more likely to drive success.

As the researchers write: The characteristics related to positive affect include confidence, optimism, and self-efficacy; likability and positive [feelings about] others; sociability, activity, and energy; prosocial behavior; immunity and physical well-being; effective coping with challenge and stress; and originality and flexibility.

What these attributes share is that they all encourage active involvement with goal pursuits.

The success of happy people rests on two main factors. First, because happy people experience frequent positive moods, they have a greater likelihood of working actively toward new goals while experiencing those moods. Second, happy people are in possession of past skills and resources, which they have built over time during previous pleasant moods. Or in non-researcher-speak, happy people are primed to pursue goals, and because their happiness makes them more likely to have pursued goals in the past, they have developed skills that make them more likely to accomplish their goals in the future.

The result is a self-perpetuating loop of happiness/success/more happiness/more success/more happiness….

Keep in mind your happiness meter doesn’t have to always be particularly high, or always positive. A study published in PLOS One found that feeling, for example, both cheerful and dejected at the same time (what psychologists call a “mixed emotional experience“) was a precursor to improved well-being. As the researchers write, “Acknowledging the complexity of life may be an especially fruitful path to psychological well-being.” Noticing and embracing a wide spectrum of emotions, both good and bad, is a solid path to short- and long-term happiness. And a path to greater success.

So if you aren’t as happy as you would like to be, stop thinking success will be the cure. Making more money, for example, can certainly improve your well-being. But after a certain point, money won’t make you happier. A study published in Nature Human Behaviour found that somewhere between $60,000 and $75,000 per year is ideal for “emotional well-being.” Daniel Kahneman’s famous study pegs the number at $75,000. (Neither amount is adjusted for inflation.) In more general terms, a study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology determined people tend to “grossly overestimate” the impact of income on overall happiness.

In short, affluence — a fairly common way to measure “success” — is a terrible predictor of happiness. Financial success, past a certain point, won’t make you happier. Oddly enough, though, using money to buy a little time can make you happier. A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences surveyed thousands of people who sometimes paid other people to perform tasks they didn’t enjoy or didn’t want to do. Cleaning the house. Mowing the lawn. Running errands. Things participants needed but didn’t particularly want to do.

Unsurprisingly, people who spent a little money to buy a little time were happier and felt greater overall life satisfaction than those who did not. And here’s the kicker: While relatively wealthy people who spent money to buy a little time were happier than relatively wealthy people who did not, people at the bottom end of the economic spectrum who spent money to buy a little time were also happier than those at the bottom end of the economic spectrum who did not.

No matter how much you make, no matter how wealthy you are, buying a little time makes you happier. So does maintaining a few close friendships. Research published in PLOS One found that doubling your number of friends is like increasing your income by 50 percent in terms of how happy you feel. So does helping other people — studies show giving can be more beneficial, especially in terms of levels of happiness, for the giver than the recipient.

So does engaging in active or social forms of leisure. A different study published in PLOS One found that things like exercising, connecting with family or friends, or pursuing an interest are much more likely to increase levels of happiness compared with passive “activities” like vegging out or staring at your phone.

The next time you find yourself thinking that someday all that hard work, dedication, and delayed gratification will finally pay off, and suddenly you’ll be happier… flip the scenario around. Find ways to feel happier now.

While greater happiness may sometimes be the result of success, science says happiness is more likely to be a driver of your success.

Which means you’ll be happier now, and later too. Can’t beat that.

