Google Research Says These 5 Factors Make Teams Productive and Effective, and Team Members Feel Satisfied and Fulfilled

Want to build better teams? According to Google, who you select matters a lot less than how they work together.

Last year Google (Alphabet) announced long-term plans to lay off approximately 12,000 employees, or 6 percent of its workforce. (Justified or not, cost-cutting certainly hasn’t — or has, depending on your point of view — affected the company’s stock price: Alphabet stock is up nearly 50 percent since last year.)

So you can be forgiven if you roll your eyes if you ever hear a Google exec say something along the lines of “people are our most important asset.”

Yet that’s clearly not the case. For years, Google’s People Operations department has analyzed every conceivable aspect of its employees’ lives in an effort to foster greater productivity, innovation, and engagement. For example, working to develop a series of simple questions that indicate and predict leader performance.

Another example? How to build great teams. Google — like nearly every organization — hires smart, creative, and hardworking people… yet while some were successful, others struggled.

Why would smart, creative, hardworking people struggle to be successful employees? Good question. First, Google looked for patterns. Teams with people who had similar interests. Teams with people who got together outside of work. Teams with the same backgrounds, or different backgrounds. Teams made up of introverts, or extroverts, or a mix of both. Teams that had been together for years, and teams that were relatively new.

In total, Google evaluated 180 teams from all areas of the company and found that “who” was on the team didn’t really matter. There was no “right” combination of personalities, backgrounds, genders, motivational drivers, experiences, etc.

It turns out what individuals are on a team matters less than how the group functions together. Since teams, by Google’s definition, rely heavily each other to “plan work, solve problems, make decisions, and review progress in service of a specific project (which means they) need one another to get work done,” group dynamics were much more important than the skill sets, perspectives, personalities, and backgrounds of individual members. According to Google:

The researchers found that what really mattered was less about who is on the team, and more about how the team worked together.

That’s a crucial point. Few companies — especially small businesses — have the ability or resources to hire “perfect” employees. Even the best teams are made up of imperfect people. Take the best production team I ever worked on. Steve was always encouraging, always pushing, always making “assists.” Lee never made mistakes, helped out the entry-level workers, was quick to make repairs and get things running again. (A different) Jeff was our glue, coaxing surprising uptime out of the least reliable machines on the line while also serving as our quality conscience. Doug was easily rattled, but his nervous energy helped him catch up when he got behind, and served to keep the end of line workers on track. I was definitely the weak link, but I hated to be seen as the weak link, so I tried to be useful in as many other ways as I possibly could.

As individuals, we were above average.

As a team, we were the most productive crew in the building. The way we functioned — our team “norms” — matched up perfectly with Google’s findings on the norms the most effective teams shared. Here they are, in order of importance.

1. Psychological safety Psychological safety refers to an individual’s perception of the consequences of taking an interpersonal risk, or in simple terms, that I’m not afraid I’ll be seen as ignorant, incompetent, or disruptive if I do take a risk.

In a team with high psychological safety, teammates feel safe to take risks around their team members. They feel confident that no one on the team will embarrass or punish anyone else for admitting a mistake, asking a question, or offering a new idea. 2. Dependability

On dependable teams, individuals reliably complete quality work on time. And they take their work seriously.

Simple, sure, but think about the impact one person who doesn’t get their work done has on a team. 3. Structure and Clarity

Clear goals. Clear plans. Clear targets. What you’ll do, why you’re doing it, and how you’ll get there. Google often uses Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) to help set and communicate short- and long-term goals.

4. Meaning Finding a sense of purpose in either the work itself or the output is important for team effectiveness.

“That meaning is personal, so it varies from person to person, but might include financial security, their ability to support their family, their commitment to the success of the team, or their individual self-expression.” 5. Impact

While certainly subjective, still: knowing that what you do makes a difference matters. Internal customers, external customers, the team itself…

Feeling that your role is important not only makes your individual work more fulfilling, it also makes you feel more a part of the team. Each of the five attributes listed above make sense. Psychological safety, dependability, clarity and meaning, knowing that what we do matters… all are clearly important ingredients for a great team.

But what ingredients don’t matter?

The researchers also determined variables that were not significantly connected with team effectiveness at Google: Teammates sitting together in the same office (which may serve as more proof that remote workers really do out-perform in-office workers)

Decision-making by consensus

Extroverted team members

Team member individual performance

Seniority and tenure of team members

Amount of workload expected or required

Size of team The last bullet is especially interesting; even though Jeff Bezos made the 2-pizza rule famous (no team should be larger than one that two pizzas can feed), Google found no correlation between the size of team and its effectiveness.

Nor does making decisions by consensus, long thought a hallmark of effective teams.

Which also makes sense when you consider psychological safety. As long as I feel team members will hear and respect my opinion — even if they disagree — then I don’t have to agree with a particular idea or perspective. If the team makes me feel comfortable asking questions, raising objections, and occasionally playing devil’s advocate… then I can still support a group decision without having to agree with every aspect of that decision. That’s why psychological safety is so important. When people feel valued and respected they feel more engaged. They feel like a real part of a team. Their work — both collectively and individually — has greater meaning.

They feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves, which is how we all want to feel.

And how we all want to work, especially together.

