Google, Warren Buffett, and Science Agree: These 3 Words Are the Best Path to Remarkable Success

Google, Warren Buffett, and science on the fundamental algorithm of lifelong success and happiness.

In the article The Surprising Value of Obvious Insights (which I’ve written about before), Adam Grant argues that unexpected insights often aren’t the most powerful.

For example, when Google studied how to onboard new hires effectively, they recommended that managers meet with new employees on their first day. Sound obvious? Sure. But when managers talked with their new employees on their first day about roles and expectations, about goals and targets, and about how their job adds value, those employees got up to speed as much as one month faster than those whose managers did not. The Ultimate Success Strategy As Grant writes about Google’s analytics team:

They had confirmed the most banal of my expectations. I felt like I was hearing from Pelé that the key to becoming a great soccer player is wearing shoes. That’s the problem with insights — and with tips, perspectives, strategies, and advice. We want it to be new. We want it to be different. After all, if you want to be different, you need to think and act differently. Or not. As Charlie Munger is quoted as saying in All I Want to Know Is Where I’m Going to Die So I’ll Never Go There:

We’ve had enough good sense, when something is working very well, to keep doing it. I’d say we’re demonstrating what might be called the fundamental algorithm of life — repeat what works. For example, early on Munger’s partner Warren Buffett was a value investor who tried to spot overlooked and therefore undervalued companies: finding businesses actually worth, say, twice as much as their share price indicated, and then waiting for others to come to the same realization and therefore drive up the price.

Rinse and Repeat In time, Munger persuaded Buffett that buying at market value, or even paying a premium, could make sense if a company’s “main value would be earned in the future.” In simple terms, realizing that a company is currently correctly valued, but will someday be worth a lot more. According to Buffett, “The blueprint he gave me was simple: Forget what you know about buying fair businesses at wonderful prices. Instead, buy wonderful businesses at fair prices. Consequently, Berkshire has been built to Charlie’s blueprint.” That’s the blueprint — that’s, at least to Buffett and Munger, the obvious insight — that they’ve repeated, because it works. Granted, Buffett missed out on Bitcoin. He missed out on Invidia.

But hey: Berkshire Hathaway has a market cap of almost $1 trillion. Repeating what works? It clearly works. What Science Says Works Here are a few more “obvious” insights.

First, promotions. A study published in Harvard Business Review shows that employees who believe promotions are managed effectively are more than twice as likely to work harder, and five times more likely to believe their leaders act with integrity. Promote on the basis of seniority, and employees quickly realize that what matters is putting in the time. Promote “buddies,” and employees quickly realize that establishing personal relationships matters — not productivity. Promoting the right person for the job not only matters for that job; it also matters to the rest of your company. Second, there’s not being a micromanager. A different Google study shows the best leaders establish standards and guidelines and then give their employees the autonomy and independence to work the way they work best within those guidelines.

But it’s almost impossible to lose a significant amount of weight through exercise alone. Even though it sounds hard — and even though most people feel they aren’t good at it — you have to work on your eating habits. You have to consume fewer calories than you burn. For the vast majority of people, the math is simple: to lose weight, take in fewer calories than you burn. Even if you work out, you’ll also need to eat less. That’s an obvious insight. One that, if repeated consistently, will cause you to lose weight. And What You Know Works Take a moment and think about what bears repeating, especially professionally. Mark Cuban feels sales skills are crucial for every entrepreneur; learning to sell, and then spending at least a portion of your time on sales, will make a huge difference in your business. Richard Branson believes in carrying a notebook with him wherever he goes to write down notes, ideas, etc. Warren Buffett believes in “sitting in his office and reading all day.” Each has discovered what has worked for them and has the good sense to keep doing it.

You should, too. Found something that works? Keep doing it. It really is that simple.

