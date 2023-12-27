Hate Icebreakers? A Team-Building Expert Shares the Best Way to Build Connection, Trust, and a Shared Sense of Purpose

I almost always hate icebreakers because most feel forced and, well, stupid.

Like, “Let’s go around the room and have everyone share one thing no one knows about them.” (If I haven’t told anyone, it’s probably for a reason.)cOr, “If you could be a candy, what kind of candy would you be?” (Don’t remember exactly what I said, but surely something cheesy like a hard outer shell, soft inside Cadbury egg.)

Or, “What’s the best thing that happened to you last week?” (That one quickly turned into a quasi-competition.) I’m not alone in disliking icebreakers. Typically, at least half the people in the room groan or roll their eyes when they spot an icebreaker ahead.

But not Daniel Coyle, all-around good guy and the author of The Culture Code and The Culture Playbook.

Here’s Dan, talking to Range author David Epstein about icebreakers: (Icebreakers) are fascinating because they encapsulate so many dynamics of group life. Every icebreaker begins with terror and avoidance: “Do we have to do this?” And then when people take the leap, things shift. The room comes alive. When they’re done well (i.e., not for inauthentic or manipulative reasons, but with curiosity and good will), people don’t merely tolerate the experience, they are lit up by it.

Why? Because that moment of shared vulnerability creates a profound burst of connection and trust. All our lives, we’re taught that you have to build up trust before you can be vulnerable. Icebreakers are proof that we’ve got it exactly backwards. Moments of vulnerability, when shared, ignite connection.

The last sentence is key. Asking everyone to share one superpower they would love to possess doesn’t involve vulnerability. Neither does asking about pets, or favorite drinks, or even for everyone’s biggest weakness; humblebragging that one with the usual suspects — “I’m a perfectionist,” “I care too much about other people,” “I try to solve customer problems, even at my own expense” — requires zero vulnerability.

Dan’s favorites? One comes from University of New Hampshire professor Brent Bell. Concerned about the increasing number of college freshmen struggling with the transition from high school, he set up a “Fear in a Hat” exercise. He had a group of incoming students write their fears on slips of paper (without their names) and then take turns pulling a fear out and reading it aloud. Then as a group they talked about how to navigate those fears, which turned out to be similar. “The exercise illuminated the fact that they all shared the same small set of fears,” Dan says. “(They) weren’t academic, but more about making friends. Bringing those fears to the surface not only reframed those fears in a positive way, it created a cohort where they could navigate them together.”

That, to Dan, is what makes a great icebreaker. Surfacing shared experiences, creating a space for developmental conversations, and turning a set of individuals into a group with at least a few things in common.

“You know that warm, energizing feeling you get when you’re in a good group?” Dan says. “That buzz of connection, creativity, and possibility? What you’re actually feeling is psychological safety. Psychological safety doesn’t just happen. It’s built through the continual exchange of belonging cues. Belonging cues are small, repeated behaviors that send a clear signal: You matter. I hear you. We care. We share a future.” Hearing that reminded me of the one icebreaker I did enjoy. The prompt was, “Share one thing you’ve wanted to do for a long time… but haven’t.”

One person said, “I’ve always wanted to try mountain biking, but it seems too scary.” Someone in the group immediately said, “I have a bunch of bikes. I’ll take you out this weekend.”

Another person said, “I tell myself I need to start working out, but I never do.” Someone in the group said, “A group of us meets out front and walks every day at lunch. I’ll swing by your desk tomorrow and grab you.” A person from accounting said, “I’ve always wanted to understand what happens on the shop floor, but I know no one wants a guy with a tie around.” Someone in the group (okay, me) said, “I’ll pretend we need help sorting out our data collection processes, and ask your boss for you.”

Not every deferred dream had an immediate kick-start, but that was okay. We talked about how hard it is to start anything new. We talked about how intimidating it is to be a beginner, to feel like you don’t belong. We talked about facing fears, and losing. Facing challenges, and turning away. Shared experiences. Universal experiences.

Human experiences. Terms like “psychological safety” weren’t then in vogue, but that’s what we felt. Small moments of vulnerability created connections. As Coyle says, trust doesn’t have to precede vulnerability — vulnerability can actually build trust.

Just make sure you’re thoughtful about your icebreaker. Asking everyone to share “the worst moment they’ve ever experienced,” or “their most heartbreaking experience,” or “their biggest failure” goes a vulnerability bridge too far.

The key is to create small moments of vulnerability. (Coyle recommends Arthur Aron’s research-tested set of icebreaker questions.) Moments when you, as a group, can be a little ucomfortable, together.

And as a result help each other solve problems, offer each other assistance, and in general work better together.

