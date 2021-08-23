As legendary coach (and legendary curmudgeon) Bobby Knight once said, "Most people have the will to win. Very few people have the will to prepare to win."*

Hold that thought.

Danny Meyer's parents were travel agents, so as a teen he spent weeks every year traveling. His mother made him keep a journal of those vacations, and in time, he realized all his entries were about food. When he went to college, he spent his weekends in New York City checking out restaurants. When he graduated and worked in sales, he spent much of his free time exploring different restaurants.

One night he went out to eat with relatives and announced his plan to return to school and become a lawyer.

His uncle said, "Will you just stop it? Why don't you go open a restaurant? You know that's what you're supposed to do."

So Meyer quit his sales job -- and its $125,000 annual salary -- for a front-office job in a restaurant that paid $12,000.

During the day he worked in the office; at night he volunteered to do grunt work in the kitchen so he could learn. Observing. Studying. Learning. Taking notes.

In his "spare" time, he created a list of the top dozen chefs and devoted a notebook to each. Their strategies. Their concepts. Their recipes. What made them stand out.

What made them successful.

Then he went to Europe where he worked for free -- and sometimes even paid for the privilege of working -- in different restaurants. Observing. Studying. Learning. Taking notes.

After nearly a year, he returned to the U.S. where he spent the next six months searching for the perfect location for his first restaurant.

Eventually he opened Union Square Cafe, a nine-time Zagat "Favorite New York Restaurant" and the foundation for Union Square Hospitality Group and, later, Shake Shack. (And the foundation for a personal fortune worth hundreds of millions, if you're into that kind of thing.)

Meyer didn't just have a desire for success. We all have that, in whatever pursuit we choose. He also had the desire -- the will -- for preparation. For practice. For observing and exploring and learning and codifying and just flat out grinding.

He had the desire not just for success but for mastery.

Because success in any competitive field -- and every field is ultimately competitive, even if the competition is simply between the person you are today and the person you hope to become -- requires mastery.

Want to succeed?

Try to know more about your subject -- whatever it might be -- than anyone you know.

Then expand your circle, and work to know more than any one of them.

Then keep expanding that circle. Keep working to know more. Keep working to become the most expert fish in ever-larger ponds.

But don't leave the less-expert fish behind. Develop relationships, and then work to maintain them.

The best way? When you do something well, let people know you benefited from their advice. From their courtesy. From their willingness to take the time to teach, and advise, and guide you.

Because while some will "only" be peers or colleagues, some will become your friends.

And no matter how expert or successful you may someday be, we can all use a few more friends.

* Vince Lombardi said, "The will to win is not nearly so important as the will to prepare to win." Knight and Lombardi may have been inspired by Michigan football coach Fielding Yost, who said, "It is all right to talk about this 'will to win,' but I tell you it is not of much worth unless you have the will to prepare, whether for the game you are to play or for the business or profession you are to enter."