The number of days players are out injured is related to a club's position in the (standings.) With the teams who are the furthest away from meeting their objectives, this is correlated to the injuries they have. The losses between salaries and objectives that aren't met could be between 36 and 45 million euros.

So, what should we focus on? On the injuries? Or on trying to close that performance gap of two to four percent?

I think the answer is quite clear.