How Ozempic Has Forever Changed How Much People Spend on Food, According to a New Cornell University Study

Ozempic doesn’t just reduce weight. Research shows GLP-1s also changes how much people spend on food, and the types of food they buy.

According to a survey conducted by KFF Polling, about 12 percent of Americans have tried Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 drugs. (If you aren’t familiar, GLP-1 agonists are a class of prescription drugs used to treat diabetes and prevent heart attacks and strokes, and are also used for weight loss.) The same survey found that 6 percent say they are currently taking a GLP-1. That works out to around seven million people currently taking a GLP-1, which is a lot.

Until you consider a Morgan Stanley projection that says by 2035, 24 million people will be taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or another GLP-1. Which makes sense. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the mean weight loss from taking a semaglutide was 15 percent of bodyweight. If you weigh 200, that’s 30 pounds. By now, the fact GLP-1 drugs work is no surprise. But what might surprise you is the effect of weight loss drugs on the food business.

Ozempic and the Food Business According to a new Cornell University study: Homes with at least one GLP-1 user cut their average grocery spending by 6 percent.

“Higher income” homes (incomes of over $125,000 per year) with at least one GLP-1 user cut their average grocery spending by 9 percent. Granted, 6 and 9 percent don’t seem like huge numbers. But say my wife and I spend $600 a month on food; at 9 percent, that’s $54 per month, or about $650 a year. Spread that across 20 million households (I knocked four million off Morgan Stanley’s 2035 estimate under the assumption that some households might have multiple GLP-1 users), and now we’re talking billions.

Possibly counterintuitively (at least to me), food spending reductions weren’t restricted to certain types of foods. While spending on heavily processed foods definitely decreased, so did spending on foods like meat, eggs, milk, and seafood. Relative levels of spending on fruits and vegetables did increase, but not by a ton. Food Makers on Notice “Feeling less hungry” didn’t necessarily translate to craving healthier foods; generally speaking, less hungry was just less hungry. But there are still spillover effects. Spending patterns tend to change when the GLP-1 user is also the primary grocery shopper. If I’m taking GLP-1 and I shift away from processed foods and more toward healthier foods – if only because I’m more likely to focus improving the nutritional value of the food I actually do manage to consume – then so will my family. (As anyone who has lived with someone who goes on, say, a Mediterranean diet can attest – suddenly there are a lot more fruits and vegetables and lean proteins in the fridge.)

What does that mean for the food business? For one thing, lower total revenue. For another, as the Morgan Stanley report says, “The food, beverage and restaurant industries could see softer demand, particularly for unhealthier foods and high-fat, sweet and salty options.” Which tend to be higher margin options. Disruption on the Horizon Here’s how Morgan Stanley breaks it down:

Yep: More fruits and vegetables and poultry and fish, and less salty snacks, cookies, and baked products. If you’re in the food business, you’ve probably already felt the impact. Aside from reductions in grocery store spending, another Morgan Stanley study shows that more than 60 percent of GLP-1 users say they spend less each month eating at restaurants and on take-out and food delivery. As more people use a GLP-1, the total dollar amount of those reductions will naturally increase. What should you do? That’s up to you.

Just know you’ll probably need to do something – because overall food spending, and specific food spending patterns, will continue to change.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.