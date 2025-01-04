How to Be More Resilient, Adaptable, and Less Afraid of Failure in Just 1 (Incredibly Difficult) Day

One day can positively impact every other day this year, as long as that day involves a Misogi challenge.

As Steve Jobs said: I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance. It is so hard. You pour so much of your life into this thing. There are such rough moments … that most people give up. I don’t blame them. It’s really tough. If that’s not enough, greater resilience can also lead to living a longer, healthier life. According to a study published in BMJ Mental Health, compared with people with low levels of mental resilience, people with high levels of mental resilience – calmness, determination, and perseverance, and the belief that some experiences have to be faced alone (think self-reliance) – reduced their risk of death from all causes by more than 50 percent. The problem is that becoming more resilient and adaptable isn’t easy. If you’ve ever found yourself on the downside of perseverance, you know there’s no magic wand.

Or maybe there is. What Is a Misogi? The word “Misogi” means “water cleansing,” an ancient Japanese Shinto tradition of people standing under icy waterfalls and chanting sacred texts as a way of purifying their bodies and spirits. The modern version I discovered from Michael Easter’s 2021 book The Comfort Crisis (Rodale Books), via Arnold Schwarzenneger’s daily newsletter.

Once a year, do something incredibly challenging, something that takes you far outside your comfort zone. Or as entrepreneur Jesse Itzler explains, do something so hard one day out of the year that it has an impact on the other 364 days of the year. Other than that, there are only two rules: Make it really hard, and Don’t die. What is “really hard”? The best definition is something you have only a 50/50 chance of accomplishing. That means the nature of the challenge is specific to each person. If you run six to 10 miles a session, you’ll need to at least double that amount to put yourself in the 50/50 zone. If you never run at all, completing a 12-mile hike with a weighted rucksack could be a 20/80 proposition.

The key is to pick something both exciting (“Wouldn’t it be awesome if I actually did that?”) and scary (“There’s no way I’m going to actually do that”). The Science of Misogi I know what you’re thinking: This sounds like not just painful, and not just crazy, but also unlikely to make a difference. Science says you’re wrong. Research shows intense physical and mental challenges can serve as powerful catalysts for personal development.

One study found that after an extreme challenge, hormetic stress (think: positive physical stress) causes levels of resilience to double, levels of adaptability to double, and fear of failure to significantly decrease. Other research shows that if you engage in a situation with a high probability of failure – even if you do, in fact, fail – helps reduce fear of failure in other areas of your life. In simple terms, a Misogi can define your year, resetting your perception of what’s possible. Even if you fail, you’ll surely do more than you thought you could. Pushing past a self-imposed (or self-assumed) limit expands your expectations regarding your limits. The result of a Misogi is realizing that if you could do that, you can certainly do this.

What Is Your Misogi? Keep in mind a Misogi doesn’t have to be purely physical. If you’re launching a business and typically make five cold calls a day, set aside a day where you’ll make 100. Or 200. Pick a number so high, the odds of finishing are just 50/50. Physically possible? Sure. Mentally and emotionally possible? Maybe not. If you want to read more, but usually manage only five or 10 pages at a shot, decide you’ll finish an entire book. Sure, it will be hard, but you’ll reset your self-imposed “five or 10 pages is all I’m good for” limit.

I’ve done some informal Misogis. The time I did a 100 mile-plus, 13,000-feet-of-climbing Gran Fondo in Italy on a bicycle doesn’t count. While I hadn’t trained long for it, my odds of finishing in less than seven hours were more like 80/20. But the time I did a century ride after not having been on a bike for nine months certainly counts. Or the time I decided to do 5,000 pushups in one day. Or the time I decided to lay 1,000 square feet of hardwood floor (lay, not sand or poly) in one long-ass day. In each case, my expectations for what I can do ratcheted higher, and my self-imposed limits naturally expanded.

I realized I can do more, and that realization lasted. The Resilience Effect The same can happen for you. Take launching a business. As Jobs said, it’s hard. Bootstrapping your way through a constant series of challenges, setbacks, difficult decisions, and long nights and longer weekends doesn’t require just physical effort. The mental effort required is just as extreme, especially since you have no idea when you will finally turn the corner and the struggle will, if not end, at least ease.

That’s why many entrepreneurs quit. When today is hard, and you know tomorrow will be hard, and you have no idea how many more tomorrows you will ultimately have to endure, it’s incredibly hard to keep going. But it’s a little easier when you feel a little more resilient, a little more adaptable, and a little less afraid of failing. Try it. Pick something you only have a 50/50 chance of accomplishing. While it will definitely suck in the moment, looking back, you’ll be really glad you did.

And that feeling will last.

