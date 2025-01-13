How to Make 2025 Seem Twice as Long (in the Best Possible Way)

Research shows age effects your perception of time. But it doesn’t have to, even if you’re an incredibly busy entrepreneur.

In response to an “I’ve become my parents” remark that last year passed really quickly, my wife and I tried to remember significant events from 2024. Many were, as with entrepreneurs and professionals (or in her case, both), things like houses we bought and renovated, her change in jobs, projects I finished, notable people I met. Then there were events in our kids’ and grandkids’ lives and trips we took.

Lots of good stuff, but also lots of days and weeks that, in retrospect, passed by in a blur. Turns out that’s not unusual, especially as you age. A study published at an annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience found that your brain’s internal clock runs more slowly as you age, causing the pace of life to seem to speed up. Aging also affects the release of dopamine when you experience new things. As a result, a study published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews found that decrease causes time to seem like it passed more quickly. More generally, other studies suggest our perception of the passage of time is related to the amount of new information we absorb and have to process. When you’re young, almost everything seems new. As you get older, relatively little is new: in simple terms, same (stuff), different day.

That’s linked to the fact our perception of time is a blend of memory and attention. Not that you need research to tell you this, but a study published in PLOS One found that when you’re busy, time seems to pass more quickly. If you’re a little older, a little more experienced, and last year was filled with activities, then upon reflection, last year likely seemed to fly by. Which kinda sucks. Who wants their last 10, or 20, or even 50 years to seem like they passed in a blur? How to Slow Down Time Not me. That’s why the first step in the process is to seek novelty. As Stanford neuroscientist David Eagleman writes:

We all have the impression that a childhood summer seemed to last forever, but when you’re older, the summers are here and then they’re gone and years zip by …

Whenever [your brain] encounters a surprise, it writes that down and it makes changes to your circuitry.

But as you go through life, and your brain develops better models of the world, less and less carries much surprise. This is why you lay down fewer memories as you age: You’ve seen that situation before, you’ve met that personality before, you’ve done that job before. The memories you lay down are much thinner. They’re more impoverished.

In contrast, when you’re in your childhood, everything is new, and so the richness of your memories gives you the impression of increased duration … but when you’re looking back at the end of an adult summer, it seems to have disappeared rapidly because you haven’t written much down in your memory.

Here is the take-home lesson. We have to seek novelty, because this is what lays down new memories in the brain. The Novelty Factor Because here’s the thing: While aging decreases the amount of dopamine released when you experience something new—the less dopamine released, the faster the perceived passage of time. Doing something new still sparks a dopamine hit, albeit less intense. The key is to make those experiences as new as possible. My wife and I spent time in the Mediterranean a couple of years ago. I have lots of memories of Santorini. We walked the cliff trail from Fira to Oia, stopped at a four-table café along the way, helped a local push his cart out of the ditch …

Contrast that to the day we spent on the beach in Bodrum. I’d never been to Turkey and probably won’t go back. But I remember almost nothing from that day since we were on a beach, and I’ve been on lots of beaches. Maybe 5 percent of the experience, if that, was new, which makes it a lot less memorable. Which meant that day, looking back, seemed to fly by … in some ways, it’s like going to Bodrum never happened. To underscore this point, I had to do a search to remember the name of the city. That’s why the key is to make the things you do as new as possible in as many ways as possible. New activities, new settings, new people, new conversations, new emotions. Go to Bodrum and have a turkey club sandwich and a water for lunch? Probably not going to remember that day.

Time and Vacations The more “firsts” you create, the more different experiences you enjoy—or don’t enjoy. Consider: Some of my most vivid memories involve things that sucked in the moment but are now fun to look back on and recall. When you experience a “first,” time will seem to have passed more slowly, because your memories will be denser. But don’t just look back. Also look forward. Going on vacation in a couple of months? Put the date on your refrigerator. Make plans. Talk about the trip. Talk about what you’ll do. For one thing, that will make the intervening months more fun. A study published in Applied Research in Quality of Life showed that the highest spike in vacation happiness comes during the planning stage. People enjoy the sense of anticipation.

Planning ahead, thinking ahead, waiting—all that will make that time seem to pass more slowly. That’s the recipe for slowing down time. Plan to do new things. Then actually do new things. Rinse and repeat, and next year this time you won’t be wondering what happened to 2025. Instead, you’ll know.

