Big Changes Are Coming to Real Estate Soon

While 6 percent commissions may be a thing of the past, the change also creates opportunity for those willing to seize it.

If you’re a Realtor, or in the real estate business, your business just changed.

Last week the National Association of Realtors announced a $418 million settlement that, among other things, eliminates certain rules on commissions. In most cases, home sellers paid a six percent commission: three percent for the listing agent, three percent for the selling agent. (Or, in the holy grail scenario, the full six percent to the listing agent if they also found the buyer.)

If you were a buyer, you probably didn’t care about the six percent since the seller paid the full commission. But you should have. Say I was the homeowner and wanted to net $300,000 on the sale. I couldn’t accept a $300,000 offer; I needed at least $318,000 to offset the commission. That naturally pushed home prices higher, and if you were the buyer: there was nothing you could do about it: the buy side commission was set by the listing agent.

Sure, your agent could kick some of that back to you… but unless you had a longstanding relationship? Unlikely.

Now the listing agent can establish only the sell side commission. For a while, that will probably remain three percent. It’s natural to assume you get less when you pay less, and since sellers won’t want their home to receive less attention, they’ll tend to see the “standard” three percent as proper incentive for the listing agent.

The bigger change, at least in the near term, should take place on the buy side. For example, take my wife and I. Until she got her broker’s license (something she did to support our real estate investments, not to actually be an agent), we never asked an agent to find us a house. We never asked an agent to pull together possibilities.

We found a house we were interested in, and–since that person had even more incentive to put together the deal since they would get both sides of the commission–asked the listing agent to show us the property. (Not only did they have more incentive, they sometimes would knock a percent off the commission in order to bridge the gap between our final offer and the buyer’s final offer.) Buyer’s agents will likely need a written agreement with potential home buyers, since their commission will no longer be set by the listing. But that also means buyer’s agents can offer lower-cost options. Maybe a flat rate for certain services. Maybe a sliding scale, depending on the number of houses they show a potential buyer.

Agents can now compete on either side of the transaction, advertising their fees, creating differentiated service offerings… in short, competing not just on “experience” or “vast knowledge of the local market,” but on cost. At least one analyst feels commissions will fall between 25 and 50 percent over time.

Which is good news for home sellers, for home buyers… and for savvy real estate professionals. Change is disruptive, but change is often when the cream can better rise to the top. Some agents are naturally concerned. Most agents are in effect independent contractors, so lower commission rates will mean less revenue. The same is true for brokers; their revenue comes partly from agent fees, but mostly from a percentage of commissions earned.

Businesses that rely on real estate marketing are also concerned. In its latest 10-K filing, Zillow said:

If agent commissions are meaningfully impacted, it could reduce the marketing budgets of real estate partners or reduce the number of real estate partners participating in the industry, which could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. Worrying? Absolutely. But the top agents are probably excited. Greater freedom to compete means greater freedom to innovate. To stand out. To truly differentiate.

And, in time, the real estate business should see the entry of startups that offer a different service model for home sellers and buyers. Or that offer services–analysis, automation, administration, and others–for real estate professionals. (HubSpot for real estate, maybe?)

What those will look like is anyone’s guess. Because after all, Uber seems obvious only in hindsight.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.