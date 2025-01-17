Is Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones a Good NFL Owner? Depends on How You Define ‘Good’

On-field success matters, but so does off-field success—and that’s a competition Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is clearly winning.

Do you consider Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a good NFL team owner?

Depends on how you define “good.” The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996. Since he bought the Cowboys, Jones has been the team’s general manager, responsible for choosing coaches and players, managing the salary cap, etc. (If you’re wondering, Jones is the only NFL owner who also serves as his team’s GM.) “America’s team”? According to most Cowboy fans – and definitely most fans of other teams – it has definitely underperformed under Jones’s watch. Off the field? That’s another story.

As Joe Pompliano explains in his Huddle Up newsletter, the Cowboys were losing $1 million a month when Jones purchased the team and stadium for $150 million in 1989. (Donald Trump turned down an opportunity to buy the Cowboys for $50 million in 1984, calling the purchase a “no-win situation.”) Jones immediately cut costs, laying off dozens of employees. Then he focused on increasing revenue, making the Cowboys the first team to sell beer in their stadium, and carving out sponsorship deals outside the NFL’s revenue-sharing agreement. The NFL sued him in response; as usually happens, Jones immediately countersued. Plenty of legal wrangling later, the suit was settled out of court, forever changing the NFL’s business model. The settlement let teams set up their own business deals and gain more control over their own marketing rights to generate what’s called local revenue.

Add in merchandising, stadium tours, a sweetheart stadium setup with the local government, and revenue from non-football events at AT&T Stadium (plus $17 million to $19 million a year that AT&T pays for the naming rights), and today the Cowboys’ local revenue tops $800 million per year, more than twice that of any other NFL team. Add all that up, and the Cowboys are worth $10 billion, making it the most valuable sports team in the world. So, yeah: Jones knows how to run the Cowboys business.

And maybe that’s what matters most. Super Bowls come and go, but generational money is at least somewhat forever. (As long as you avoid the old “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” thing.) So are your kids’ jobs, especially when you’re the owner. Jones’s three children hold executive positions: Stephen Jones is the Cowboys chief operating officer, Charlotte Jones is the chief brand officer, and Jerry Jones Jr. heads up sales and marketing. (His granddaughter Haley has also held several roles in the organization.) So is Jones a “good” owner? Depends on how you look at it, but the short answer is yes, because to win on the field, you first have to win off the field.

Or, as every entrepreneur knows, to “win” at business, the first thing you have to do is stay in business.



