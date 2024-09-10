Jerry Seinfeld Says Achievement and Success Come Down to Repeatedly Asking Yourself This 6-Word Question

And it’s not whether shrinkage is a thing, if anyone is a marine biologist, or if you’re the master of your domain.

In total, I need to lay about 900 square feet of slate tiles. (That’s bad enough, but then there’s grouting — and I hate grouting.)

In a way, the floors are a metaphor for life or at least my life. I don’t always like doing, but I really like having done. I don’t always like writing, but I like having written. I don’t always like speaking — well, actually I do always like speaking — but I definitely like having spoken. Especially if I’ve done those, and other things, well. According to Jerry Seinfeld, that’s the key to happiness and fulfillment: The only thing in life that’s really worth having is good skill. Good skill is the greatest possession. The things that money buys are fine. They’re good. I like them. But having a skill. … It’s a very Zen Buddhist concept: Pursue mastery. That will fulfill your life. You will feel good. The problem is, developing a skill takes time and effort. Mastering a skill takes considerable time and effort, not all of it — or even most of it — enjoyable.

Here’s Seinfeld on that process, from the documentary Comedian: When I was starting out, I used to sit down and write a couple of times a week. And then, I was watching these construction workers go back to work, seeing them trudging down the street. It was like a revelation to me: These guys don’t want to go back to work after lunch, but they’re going. That’s their job. If they can exhibit that level of dedication for that job, I should be able to do the same. Or as Seinfeld explained to Tim Ferriss: No one’s really that great. You know who’s great? The people that just put tremendous amount of hours into it. It’s a game of tonnage. Whenever I write about how success is often based on outworking other people, some readers respond with righteous indignation. “What about work-life balance?” many ask. “Work smarter, not harder,” others say.

Which always surprises me, if only because we tend to celebrate people who have worked extremely hard to achieve remarkable success. Bill Gates never took weekends off and “didn’t believe in vacations.” Tim Cook appears to follow the “first to arrive, last to leave” model. Gary Vaynerchuk says startup founders who want to succeed should work 18-hour days for the first year. The common theme of seemingly every tale of entrepreneurial success is a person who worked endless double-digit-hour days. Hard work clearly paid off for all of them. And it can pay off for you.

Because hard work is the one thing you can control. Luck? Luck plays a huge part in remarkable success, but while you can put yourself in positions to be luckier, luck isn’t controllable. Nor is timing. Nor is your competition. There are plenty of factors you can’t control. But you can always control how hard you work.

Everyone defines success differently, as well they should. (Before you go virtual-postal and say your personal definition of success has everything to do with balance and personal relationships and nothing to do with mastering the business world, read this. I’m with you. And I think that’s great.) But if you define success by traditional measures like professional achievement and fortune and fame, hard work is the great equalizer. You may not be smarter than everyone else. You may not be as talented. You may not have the same great connections, the same great environment, or the same great education.

If you’re on the downside of advantage you may have none of those things. But you can always rely on your courage and effort and perseverance. You can always substitute effort for skill and experience, secure in the knowledge that, over time, incredible effort will always breed skill and experience. You can always, always, always work harder than everyone else. Hard work can be your difference. As Seinfeld says, “tonnage” can be your difference.

As Seinfeld told Ferris: I like the way athletes talk about, “I have to get my work in.” “Did you get your work in?” I like that phrase. Make “Did I get my work in?” your favorite question to ask yourself, and while you may not achieve every goal you set out to accomplish, you will definitely accomplish a lot more.

