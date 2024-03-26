Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Reveals a Simple Truth About What Co-Workers Don’t Have to Share (Unless They Choose To)

What do people deserve to know when a co-worker — or boss — faces a serious illness? The answer is clear.

Years ago, a co-worker of mine learned he had Hodgkin’s disease. He had been out sick for a number of days, came back to work, and then was out for another week or so. When I asked him how he was doing he said, “Not so great, but a little better.” I started to ask for details, but something in his expression told me to let it go.

A few weeks later, at the end of the daily supervisor’s meeting, our manager told us “John” had something he wanted to say.

“I have cancer,” he said. “They caught it early, so we’re optimistic. For now, I would prefer not to talk about it. Or for you to feel sorry for me. I just wanted you all to know.” The room was quiet. No one knew what to say, or whether to say anything at all. John smiled, slapped a palm on the table, and said, “All right. Let’s get back to work.”

I thought back to that day when Kate Middleton announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

There’s never a good way to break bad news. Telling employees about layoffs? You can deliver the message professionally, compassionately, and effectively, but “good” isn’t part of the equation. At the other end of the spectrum, that’s true for denying an employee’s small request; you can explain why, but the news will never be “good.” At least, in those cases, there’s one decision you don’t have to make: whether or not to break the news.

But what if an employee has a serious illness? Or what if you have a serious illness? Where an employee is concerned, whether the news should become public is one decision you don’t have to make, because the employee should always get to decide.

John decided he wanted to tell us. He didn’t have to. He didn’t owe us that, either on a professional or a personal basis. While his occasional absences might affect us, we didn’t need to know the cause. Our boss could have just said, “John is going to be in and out for the next few months.” Sure, we would have wondered, but curiosity, however well-intentioned, doesn’t mean you deserve to know.

In your case, again: You get to decide. Granted, that can be more complicated, especially depending on the relationships you’ve built with your employees. Even if, for whatever reason, you feel hesitant to share the news, not telling people could make you feel more uncomfortable. Often people like to know when a colleague is struggling — not because they’re nosy, but because they want to support them in a time of need.

Still, a person’s desire to know — whether it’s just to know or to be suportive — doesn’t mean you can share personal information about other people. Or that you have to share personal information about yourself. Sure, if you run a public company, shareholders have a right to know. If you have investors, the nature of your role — and of your agreement — may mean those investors have a right to know. But you know that going in. Ultimately, the Princess of Wales clearly felt she had to make the announcement. (Kate may not have wanted to.) Will that end speculation? Of course not. Will future words, actions, or photos be subject to Zapruder film-like speculation? Sadly, yes.

And that’s the real bottom line. We can never know what another person is going through. It doesn’t have to be cancer; what merely irritates another could feel like a crisis for you, and vice versa. Whether an employee wants to share that news, or not, is completely up to them.

The only question you should ask is, “How can I help you?” Whether you want to share upsetting personal news? While it evidently wasn’t for the Princess of Wales, and for Kate, that’s also up to you.

Because the best way to deal with a problem is the way you want to deal with a problem.

