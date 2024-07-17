Kobe Bryant Said Lifelong Success and Achievement Comes Down to 8 Simple Words. Social Science Agrees

Scared you’ll feel embarrassed if you struggle at first when you try something new? Research shows not only won’t most people notice, they definitely won’t care.

Today I’m going to take the two-hour plus test to finish off the requirements for a Class A contractor’s license. I don’t plan to be a contractor in the traditional sense, since I’ll never do jobs for other people. Getting the license is largely for convenience. (One example: It will allow me to run certain jobs for ourselves, like building new rental properties. Virginia doesn’t allow you to build a house you won’t occupy unless you are, or have, a contractor on the permits.)

Thing is, I’m almost certainly going to fail the test, since it’s drawn from about 2,000 pages of material. I haven’t studied a lot, and unlike most of the people who take the test, construction isn’t the only way I make a living, so I have less learning osmosis to fall back on.

Failing isn’t a big deal; it’s actually part of the plan. (More on that in a moment.) And failure itself isn’t so bad. I’m decidedly average in all things, and I’m long accustomed to making mistakes and being wrong. The public side of failing? Even though it shouldn’t be, that’s a bigger deal. I hate knowing I’ll walk out of the testing room and someone will hand me a sheet of paper showing I didn’t pass.

That’s what makes me nervous. That’s what makes me cringe in anticipation.

Which is why this passage from Kobe Bryant‘s book The Mamba Mentality is so powerful: I wasn’t scared of missing, looking bad, or being embarrassed. That’s because I always kept the end result, the long game, in my mind.

I always focused on the fact I had to try something to get it [my bold], and once I got it, I’d have another tool in my arsenal. If the price was a lot of work and a few missed shots, I was okay with that.

I never felt outside pressure. I knew what I wanted to accomplish, and I knew how much work it took to achieve those goals. I then put in the work and trusted in it. Besides, the expectations I placed on myself were higher than what anyone expected from me.

Getting a Class A license will be another tool in my arsenal. I have to take the test to learn about the test — to get a sense of the type of questions, and the stuff in the books I really need to know…. Taking the test the first time is like practice. More importantly, there’s no reason to be scared of looking bad. There’s no reason to be embarrassed.

We — and definitely I — tend to overestimate how much other people notice us. Psychologists call it the “spotlight effect,” a cognitive bias that causes us to assume other people pay much greater attention to our appearance or behavior — how we look, how we act, what we say, what we wear, what we’re doing, etc. — than they actually do.

Take your clothes. A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that the vast majority of people don’t notice what you wear — and even if they do notice, that doesn’t mean they care. Take your words. The same study shows the vast majority of people don’t remember what you say, even if what you say is something they really should remember.

Take your performance. A study published in Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found people likely won’t notice if you perform a little worse on a particular task than you normally do. We tend to dramatically overestimate the extent to which other people are attuned to the variability of our performance.

Take me failing the test. The testing administrator — a person I don’t know — doesn’t care whether I pass or fail. I’m just a transaction. Add it all up, and no one cares more than me. No one cares even a fraction as much as me. And even if people do happen to notice how I look, or something I say, or something I do — or whether or not I fail a test — they rarely remember it.

And that’s a good thing.

There are certainly times you should care whether people notice what you do. Your customers should notice. Your employees should notice. (And they will, whether you want them to or not.) Your family and friends should notice. But there are way more times you shouldn’t care about what people might think.

Worried that people think you’re crazy for going back to school? Worried that people think you’re not grinding hard enough because you consistently get a good night’s sleep? Worried that other entrepreneurs think you’re foolish for working in, not just on, your business?

Don’t. You know what you want to accomplish. You know the tools you want to add to your arsenal. If the price is a few missed shots, fine. Nothing worthwhile is easy.

No one cares more about what you do than you. It’s your life, so live it your way.

That’s the only spotlight that matters.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.