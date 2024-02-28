Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, and Why the Best Employees Are Worth Every Penny You Pay Them

Imagine you have the chance to hire a superstar employee, the Lionel Messi of your industry, a person independently rated as the absolute best in the world at their trade.

Attractive? Absolutely. On the low end, a Vitalsmarts study determined superstar employees are three times more valuable than their peers; a McKinsey study determined high performers are four times more productive than average performers.

Worth it? Absolutely, especially if you’re prepared to capitalize.

In Messi’s case, Inter Miami signed contracts with sponsors and partners that included escalators and bonuses if Inter Miami signed a player with five or more Ballon d’Or (best player in the world) awards. The only players with five or more? Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Messi has eight.) Other sponsorship deals were timed to expire in a way that allowed Inter Miami to sign better deals if they persuaded Messi to join the club in 2023. Chase purchased the stadium’s naming rights. Royal Caribbean is the team’s jersey sponsor, signing a deal the team says is the largest partnership in MLS history, one that extends beyond the length of Messi’s current contract.

As Royal Caribbean surely expected, shirt sales boomed. Preseason tour revenue boomed (even though the tour was cut short; after Messi did not play in Hong Kong due to injury, two matches in China were canceled.)

Inter Miami’s revenue and value have also boomed. The club estimates it will generate over $200 million in revenue this year, nearly quadrupling 2022’s reported $50 million to $60 million. According to Sportico, Inter Miami is now worth now worth $1.02 billion, up 74 percent from 2022; Forbes estimates Inter Miami is now worth $1.03 billion. Superstars Are Worth More. A Lot More

This brings us to Laszlo Bock, the former senior VP of people operations at Google. As Bock writes in his book Work Rules: Insights From Inside Google That Will Transform How You Live and Lead: Organizational researchers have shown, similar to the 80/20 rule, the majority of your company’s output comes from a minority of “superstar” performers: what’s known as a power-law distribution.

Imagine you have 20 employees and I ask you to graph them in terms of performance. Most likely your chart will show a small percentage of high performers on the left, a few poor performers on the right, and a ton of average performers in the middle. That’s a bell curve. The power-law curve shows a long tail of decreasing performance. Like this:

That’s a better way to think about employee performance. Messi would be at the far left. Then maybe Busquets, Alba, and Yedlin. Then a few more above-average performers, then some average performers. You get the point.

Think of it that way, and it’s easy to think in terms of pay for performance, or pay for value. People on the far left are worth more. People on the far right, not so much.

Stick to the traditional bell curve, though, and Bock feels one result is that many leaders “undervalue and under-reward their best people, without even knowing they are doing it.” The same can happen with traditional pay scales. Most companies have pay scales: every position is worth a certain amount, and eventually even the best performers top out. Makes sense. Pay should be fair.

But “fairness” results in superstars making only a little more than average employees. And then, as Bock writes: In a misguided effort to be “fair,” many organizations underpay their best employees, producing the very unfairness they are trying to avoid.

And, more importantly, creating top talent turnover.

Instead, your goal should be to pay employees fairly by tying their pay to their contributions, output, and accomplishments. “Fair” shouldn’t be based on “this is the most the job pays.” “Fair” should be based on what the employee is truly worth.

As in this story from David Halberstam’s The Breaks of the Game. In 1974, the Pittsburgh Steelers made eventual Hall of Famer Lynn Swann the seventh pick in the NFL draft, but his agent negotiated the second-highest starting salary among rookies that year.

Later, his agent was pulled aside by Art Rooney, the owner of the Steelers.

“You think you screwed us, don’t you?” Rooney asked the agent. “You’re wrong. We got you. My son says he’s not a good football player, he’s a great football player. Probably the best draft pick we’ve ever had. Maybe better than Terry Bradshaw or Joe Greene.” “Let me teach you a lesson, young man,” Rooney continued. “You can never overpay a great player. You can only overpay a bad one. I don’t mind paying a great player $200,000. What I mind is paying a $20,000 player $22,000.”

The same is true for you. Great employees are worth much more than average employees to your teams, to your customers, and to your bottom line.

Like Messi, superstar employees are worth dramatically more. So do what Bock recommends, and pay your superstars unfairly. Pay them not just as if you want to keep them, but as if you desperately need to keep them.

Because you do.

