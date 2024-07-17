Livvy Dunne ‘Saddened’ to Not Make the U.S. Olympic Team: Why Humility Is a Superpower, Backed by Science

While the LSU gymnast and social-media superstar was never a candidate, she turned a seeming failure into a lesson in embracing mistakes and flaws.

Since the need for validation is almost universal, most social-media posts are unrelentingly positive, or at least intended to show the poster in what they perceive to be a positive light.

For example, here’s Dunne’s:

Granted, most of Dunne’s social posts — especially on Instagram — are also unrelentingly positive. There’s nothing wrong with that. Clearly, it’s a reflection of her personality, and 5 million followers and counting later, it clearly also works.

Yet showing vulnerability — being willing to occasionally share the less positive — also works, both personally and professionally. Just ask Oprah, who says:

Most people think vulnerability is weakness. I live in the space of vulnerability… and that is what has made me so successful. I think vulnerability is… the cornerstone of confidence. Allow yourself to take the risk, to be open, to live as a whole-hearted person. Do that, and you recognize that you’re just like everybody else, and that gives you the confidence to be yourself.

Which is all you really need in life: to be more of yourself.

Admitting a weakness or failing also creates what Daniel Coyle, author of The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups, calls a vulnerability loop. Vulnerability loops work like this. Person 1 is vulnerable and admits a mistake or a shortcoming. That allows person 2 to do the same, creating high-candor exchanges that drive performance and build trust.

Vulnerability loops determine whether a group is going to be about merely appearing strong or about actually facing hard truths and learning together.

Vulnerability loops give people permission to tell the truth, generate high-candor exchanges that drive improvement, and create a shared mental model on how to perform together. They shift the focus away from self-protective instincts and toward the truly important questions. “What’s really happening here? And how can we get better together?”

That’s true even if you’re not in a leadership position. A study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that humility was a “unique predictor” of job performance. Humble people don’t just make better bosses — they also make better employees.

And humility makes social media personalities seem a little more human. Seeming perfect doesn’t make you perfect. Seeming like a leader doesn’t make you a leader, especially in the eyes of the people you lead.

Your employees want to work for a person who is relatable. Approachable. Empathetic. Willing to admit their own flaws and weaknesses. Willing to work to overcome their own flaws and weaknesses, and willing to help other people do the same.

Which starts with admitting an occasional flaw and weakness. Go ahead. Be humble. Share your screw-ups. Admit your mistakes. Occasionally, be the cautionary tale. And then laugh at yourself. While you should never laugh at other people, you should always laugh at yourself.

Because when you do, other people won’t laugh at you; they’ll laugh with you.

And like you better, and respect you more.

