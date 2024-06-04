Mark Cuban Just Said If You Use Your Credit Cards, You Don’t Want to Be Rich (but There Is a Catch)

According to Cuban, credit cards are the ‘worst investment you can make.’ But that could depend on the nature of the investment.

Mark Cuban knows a little something about getting rich.

He also knows about being poor. At one point, he slept on the couch in an apartment with five roommates and didn’t have enough money to raise the $200 minimum deposit to open a bank account.

So how did Cuban answer when Dave Ramsey recently asked him how to build wealth? If you use your credit cards, you do not want to be rich.

People ask me, “Where’s the best place to invest?” The best place to invest is to pay off all your credit cards and burn them. Your credit card, you know what your return is. If you pay 15 or 20 percent interest, and pay that down … you just earned 15 or 20 percent.

The math clearly makes sense. Investing $1,000 in the stock market and getting, say, an 8 percent return is a poor investment compared with using that $1,000 to pay off a credit card with a 15 percent interest rate. While you may earn $80 (or less, depending on what the market does), paying off your credit card guarantees you will save $150.

That’s why most people recommend paying off your credit card debt before you think about investing. As Warren Buffett said when asked about paying off a credit card that charges 18 percent, “A guaranteed 18 percent return is going to be way better than any investment idea I’ve got.” So, yeah: Before you start investing, pay off high-interest-rate debt first. If your mortgage interest rate is 3 or 4 percent, then it could make sense to just keep making monthly payments and put additional funds into another form of investment.

But if your credit card charges 18 percent interest, work to pay off that balance first. And then consider burning your credit card. Or maybe be less dramatic and stick it in a drawer unless, like my wife, you have the discipline to always pay off your balance every month. (I know I don’t, so while I have a credit card, I never use it.)

As my dad used to say, the only way to have more money is to spend less money — and to never spend money that you don’t have. There is one credit card catch, though. Plenty of entrepreneurs use credit cards to finance their startups, or to smooth out cash flow bumps, or to purchase inventory, or to fund operations that precede revenue.

That use is (hopefully) a business investment, not just a personal purchase. They’re not buying things they want yet, at least at the moment can’t afford; by definition, anything you have to use a credit card to buy is something you currently don’t have the money to pay for. Like getting a loan, or taking investments from friends and family, they’re using credit cards to fund their business.

While an expense, it’s also an investment: The expectation — or, again, at least the hope — is that their business will allow them to not only service that debt but also turn a profit. That, for some, is a reasonable use of a credit card, in effect no different than taking out a small-business loan. Risky? Sure. Not every business succeeds.

But if you believe in yourself — and you believe in your willingness to work hard, to adapt, to sacrifice and struggle and persevere — it’s a bet you might be willing to make.

