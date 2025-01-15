Mark Cuban Says Exceptional Leadership Comes Down to 4 Simple Words. Management Science Agrees

Find ways to ensure your goals as a leader also meet the goals of your employees, and great things inevitably happen.

When I was a machine operator, my supervisor knew I wanted to move into management. One day he asked if I wanted to spend time in production control developing a better way to update and deliver job schedules—a haphazard system of note cards, printouts, handwritten updates, and occasional phone calls—to the shop floor.

“Their system, if you want to call it that, is a mess,” he said, “and we’re losing a lot of time for no good reason. We really need to come up with something better.” “Sure,” I said, even though I wasn’t really interested. It seemed like a project where fun went to die, but saying no seemed like a career-limiting move. “Good,” he said. “Because this would also be a good way for you learn about how other departments schedule their work, which is something you’ll need when you’re a supervisor. And it will put you on management’s radar.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And suddenly my “sure” went to “absolutely.” Mark Cuban’s Definition of Leadership On an April 2024 episode of The Draymond Green Show podcast, Mark Cuban talked about how great leaders understand that company goals need to align, whenever possible, with employee goals. As Cuban said:

Leadership is having a vision. What’s my goal. Part two is getting to know the people who are working with me, and what their goals are. And then the real definition of leadership is making those two merge.

That’s what my supervisor did. Production control’s communication and interaction with the shop floor needed to improve; that was his goal. He knew I wanted to someday be a supervisor and wanted opportunities to develop those skills and, just as important, show people I had those skills. That was my goal. He made those two merge. Meaningful Goals We’re all taught that a goal should have meaning. A goal without meaning is just a target, and a target just feels like work. A meaningful goal, a goal that makes us feel a sense of purpose, feels more like a cause or mission, like something that matters.

Nothing matters more than when it’s personally beneficial. In my case, helping me become a better candidate for a leadership position. I would have cared about doing a good job, but when my boss merged my goal with his goal, I really cared. Leadership research agrees. According to a study published in Academy of Management Journal, showing people their own developmental journeys are legitimate and important produces positive organizational outcomes. In simple terms, if I show I care about your goals, you’ll be more likely to care about mine. That’s especially true when our goals are different, yet the same.

You need someone to lead a project team, and I want to improve my leadership skills and prove I deserve a promotion? Our goals, while different, still merge.

You need someone to help out in another department, and I want to learn additional skills because I someday want to start my own business? Our goals, while different, still merge.

You need someone to manually migrate customer data to a new CRM system, and I would love to work from home whenever possible? Our goals, while different, still merge. You know what you need. You know your goals. The key, as Cuban says, is to get to know the goals of the people you work with. Because the real definition of leadership—of taking your business where you want it to go while helping your employees get where they want to go—is making those two merge.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.