Missed Dry January? Science Says You Should Definitely Give Your Own Version of Dry February a Try

Or if you prefer, research shows you should make it an [Insert Your Goal Here] February.

It is so hard. You pour so much of your life into this thing. There are such rough moments … that most people give up. I don’t blame them. It’s really tough. That’s just the psychological price of entrepreneurship. The physiological price can also be steep. That’s why Jobs said much of “what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.” With that in mind, what if I told you there was a way that, within a month, you could sleep better, lower your stress, have more energy, lower your lower blood pressure, and be in a better mood. Would you sign up for that?

The Science of Dry January Dry January is great, but there’s nothing magical about when you take a month-long alcohol break. January, June, December – it doesn’t matter. But research shows the month part does matter. According to a review of various studies published in Harm Reduction Journal, the average participant reported significant improvements in health, including improved sleep, weight loss, and increased energy. Interestingly, many tried to increase their physical activity and improve their diet during the month, a finding that dovetails nicely with my improvement ripple effect theory: Focusing on improving one thing, no matter how small, naturally leads to improvements in other areas.

Then there’s this: Six months later, two-thirds of the people who completed a month-long alcohol break drank less than they had before the break. That aligns with my theory of self-imposed limitations. Pushing past a perceived limit naturally expands your idea of what is possible. As does pushing below a perceived baseline: If you feel you need a glass or two every night to unwind, and go a month without any wine, you’ll be less likely to return to thinking you need to drink every day. Habits and Side Benefits Because, after all, much of what we do are context-response associations, or habits, not actual choices. The takeaway? If you want to improve your sleep, boost your energy levels, and be in a better mood, consider embarking on a Dry February. Or a Dry January 15 to February 14. The key is to go as dry as possible for a month.

Which leads us to another point. The study found that those who didn’t complete Dry January challenges – people who slipped a few times during the month, but at least in large part stayed the course – still reported health benefits, including better sleep and lower stress levels. As with most things, you don’t have to be perfect. You just have to give it a solid, reasonably consistent go. Which leads us to one more point.

The Power of One Month I don’t really drink (I have nothing against alcohol, I just rarely drink) so embarking on a Dry Whatever wouldn’t result in health or wellbeing benefits for me. But there are lots of other ways to leverage the power of 30-day commitments to create lasting benefits. Say you want to increase revenue, commit to making five cold calls a day for the next month. Not only will you turn a few of those contacts into sales, but you’ll also improve your sales skills, a short-term result with long-term benefits. Want to improve your bottom line? Commit to finding one area of spending every day that you can cut or eliminate. Not only will you improve your profit-and-loss statement, but you’ll build a stronger cost control mindset.

Want to start a side hustle, but haven’t? Commit to doing one thing every day that gets you closer. Creating a business plan. Getting an EIN number. Setting up a business account. Contacting potential vendors or suppliers. Crafting marketing materials. At the end of the month, you’ll probably be started – and if not, you’ll be much closer than you otherwise would. Even if you missed yesterday, that’s OK. Give yourself a little grace, and get back on the one-month horse today. Because 25 out of 30 days beats 20 days in a row, especially if you quit after failing to stay the course on the 21st day.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.