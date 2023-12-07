Neuroscience (and Steve Jobs) Says This Is the Best Way to Get Smarter and Be More Successful

According to Jobs, crystallized knowledge has relatively little to do with useful intelligence.

Although research shows outsize success almost always involves some degree of luck, you still have to be able to take advantage when fortune smiles upon you. (Fortune tends to smirk at me, but that’s another story.)

That’s why, if you ask people to name which attribute plays the biggest role in success, the usual suspects appear. Talent. Effort. Skill. Risk tolerance.

And intelligence; the smartest people typically “win.” But not just “book smart.” There are a number of different forms of intelligence, and crystallized intelligence — accumulated knowlege, facts, figures, being “educated” — is just one of them. Because being “book smart” doesn’t necessarily mean being smart smart. I know plenty of people who have tons of knowledge but can’t put that knowledge to use.

That’s where fluid intelligence comes into play: the ability to learn and retain new information and use it to solve a problem, learn a new skill, recall existing memories and modify them with new knowledge–having the ability to apply your intelligence.

As Steve Jobs said: One of the funny things about being bright is everyone puts you on this path. To go to high school, go to college …

[But] the key thing that comes through is they had a variety of experiences which they could draw upon in order to try to solve a problem, or attack a particular dilemma, in a unique way. What you have to do is get different experiences. To make connections which are innovative, to connect two experiences together, you have to not have the same bag of experiences as everyone else … or you’ll make the same connections.

The greater the variety of experiences, the more likely you are to make new connections that cause you to change the way you think.

That’s the problem with focusing solely on education. Granted, becoming more educated is, while certainly not easy, fairly simple. Take classes. Read books. Absorb. You can increase your storehouse of knowledge, but as Jobs said, you’ll have the same bag of experiences as everyone else. Improving your fluid intelligence is harder. That’s one reason why brain games — crossword puzzles, Sudoku, brain training apps, etc. — are fairly popular. But do they actually make you smarter? Do they actually improve fluid intelligence?

Over the long run, no. A 2007 study published in Behavioral and Brain Sciences assessed the impact of brain training games on fluid intelligence. After participants played Tetris for several weeks, their cortical thickness and cortical activity increased.

That’s great: In simple terms, their brains bulked up and got smarter due to an increase in neural connections and learned expertise. But the effect didn’t last. Within a few weeks, cortical thickness and activity started to decrease and eventually returned to pre-Tetris mastery pursuit levels. Sure, their skill level remained high, but since their brains got so efficient at Tetris, they no longer needed those increased neural connections.

Instead, their brains became so efficient at playing Tetris those increased neural connections were no longer necessary. In short, Tetris got easy, and easy doesn’t help improve fluid intelligence. Easy means some degree of intelligence has become crystallized: You know how to play Tetris, you know how to match patterns. Playing Tetris becomes, to some degree, analogous to muscle memory.

And your level of fluid intelligence returns to a baseline level. That’s the problem with brain training games. Solving word puzzles, and only solving word puzzles, won’t improve your fluid intelligence in any other area. It will only make you better at solving word puzzles. Now extend the premise to your business. Learning how to use a new CRM system will improve your fluid intelligence … until you master it. Learning to write bids will improve your fluid intelligence … until you master them. Once you achieve a level of skill, your brain no longer has to work as hard — and all that new fluid intelligence mental muscle you’ve gained starts to atrophy.

What’s the solution? Once you’ve mastered something, once it becomes not just easy but comfortable, try to master something else. Then you win on two levels: You pocket a constant flow of new information and skill that increases your crystallized knowledge, but you also ensure your brain stays bulked up and primed to forge new neural connections — which makes learning even easier.

And there’s a third benefit. The more crystallized knowledge you possess, the more you can leverage the power of associative learning, relating something new to something you already know. Think, “Oh. This is like that.” Research shows associative learning — due both to familiarity and broader context — helps you learn faster and retain more.

That’s the recipe. Learn how to do something. Prime your neural muscles. Put that knowledge or skill in your pocket. And learn how to do something else. Constantly learn how to be a better entrepreneur and you’ll not only be more likely to be successful, you’ll also improve your crystallized intelligence and fluid intelligence.

Which will make you even more likely to be successful, in whatever way you choose to define success. Can’t beat that.

