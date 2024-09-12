Neuroscientists Just Discovered the Most Powerful of 6 Types of Love. Their Findings Explain an Integral Aspect of Human Nature

How you feel about people, or things, isn’t just an emotional response. It’s also neurobiological.

If you’re a parent, one of the best ways to feel your work-life balance is healthy is to feel you’re doing well as a parent: that you’re helping your children grow up to be happy, fulfilled, independent, and successful. You’ll do anything, give anything, sacrifice anything for your kids; in all likelihood, more than you would for anyone else.

Turns out there’s a neurological reason for that, one that has broader implications (more on that in a moment.)

According to a study just published in Cerebral Cortex, considering the love of a child caused participants’ brains to “light up” more strongly, and in the broadest variety of regions, compared to other forms of love. Participants also experienced the biggest surge in regions of the brain related to rewards. (“Reward brain areas” refer to parts of the brain associated with motivation and reward; in simple terms, you’ll do anything for your kids because it tends to make you feel better, both emotionally and at a neurological level, than doing things for other people.)

The researchers studied six different forms of love. Here’s how each ranked in terms of “reward brain area” response and “social cognition area” response (roughly speaking, what you think as opposed to what you feel): Children Romantic partner Relatives/friends Strangers Pets Nature

Keep in mind different forms of love lit up different parts of participants brains. Love for nature tended to be restricted to social cognition areas of the brain. You could argue that love for nature is more learned than, say, instinctive. The researchers also found that for pet owners, love for pets is neurally more similar to interpersonal love than for participants without pets. People who say they love their pets as if they are children may be experiencing, at a neurobiological level, a form of love more closely related to that of a significant other (which when you put it that way, sounds kinda creepy.)

As for people? As the researchers write:

Love for strangers showed the least activation in the cerebellum… and activation in the cerebellum was found only in romantic and parental love. These findings suggest that feelings of interpersonal love are modulated by activity in brain regions associated with reward according to the biobehavioral (importance) of the interpersonal relationship in question.

Different types of interpersonal affiliation can thus be seen to form a continuum from closer affiliative bonds to more distant relationships according to the degree of subcortical and cerebellar activation.

Add it all up, and wanting to do anything for your kids isn’t just an intellectual decision. You’re also motivated at a neurobiological level: if you feel compelled, that’s because you are compelled. Which leads us to a broader point. You already knew you loved your kids; understanding the science behind it is interesting but not particularly useful.

But it can be useful if you consider the way you, for example, advertise. Say you run a non-profit; messaging that appeals to parental love rather than a broader societal love is likely to be more powerful. “Make the world a better place for your kids” is more likely to resonate than “Make the world a better place for future generations.”

More specific to entrepreneurs? Many businesses embrace a social cause, both in order to do good and to help employees feel a greater sense of meaning and purpose. A study published in PLoS One found that corporate social responsibility significantly enhances employee loyalty, trust, well-being, and self-motivation. Great… but what if you direct your social cause efforts in ways that help your employees’ children, or significant others? After all, the average person’s love for their kids, and/or their romantic partners, is significantly greater than their love for strangers.

I know people who have long stayed in jobs they don’t particularly like because of in-house daycare, or after-school programs, or academic scholarships. (A Boston Consulting Group study found that childcare benefits generated an ROI of between 90 and 425 percent.) I know people who are extremely loyal to their employers because they allow parental flexibility. (A Best Place for Working Parents survey found that almost all the companies that made the 2023 list offer flexible work schedules.)

Add it all up, and as the researchers from the Cerebral Cortex study write, “Closer affiliative bonds elicit stronger feelings of love, which are associated with more activation in the reward pathways.” In non researcher-speak, we’re neurobiologically more motivated to care for — actively, not just emotionally — the people closest to us. Keep that in mind the next time you’re crafting a message, or considering a cause to embrace, or thinking of ways to better support your employees. In this case, people can’t help wanting to do things for their kids.

It’s how they’re made.

So why not lean into that?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.