Novak Djokovic (and Science) Says It Takes Just 5 Seconds to Decrease Stress, Boost Focus, and Be More Successful, Present, and Happy

Trying to control your emotions in big moments? The better approach is to accept and use them to your advantage.

Successful people tend to excel at delaying gratification and withstanding temptation. Successful people tend to excel at finding the courage to do what they need to do. (Bravery isn’t the absence of fear; bravery requires overcoming fear.) Successful people — according to no less an authority than Steve Jobs — excel at persevering when others quit.

In short, successful people tend to be mentally strong.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have weak moments,nor that they are somehow born with greater mental toughness. According to Novak Djokovic, whose record-setting 24 major tennis titles have come after he turned 30, mental strength isn’t a gift: It’s something that comes with work. [In big moments] I might appear locked in, but trust me, there’s a storm inside. The biggest battle is always within.

I don’t like the mindset I see a lot in sports: “Just think positive thoughts, be optimistic, there is no room for doubts” — it’s impossible. You are a human being. The difference between the guys who are able to be the biggest champions and the ones struggling to get to the highest level is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long.

For me it’s relatively short. As soon as I experience it, I acknowledge it, I maybe scream on the court, but then [snaps fingers] I’m able to bounce back and reset.

Science supports the acceptance aspect. A 2012 study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin determined that treating yourself with self-compassion — seeing weaknesses, failures, and mistakes as a natural part of life — can better motivate you to overcome those weaknesses and improve your performance. Philosophy does as well. Take the Stoics, who believed that while you can’t always control what happens to you, you can control how you respond.

Instead of trying not to feel angry, or scared, or anxious, or disappointed — which, no matter how hard you try, is impossible — the key is to reset, as quickly as you can, and do whatever you need to do to deal with what caused that emotion.

How? Djokovic starts with conscious breathing. One deep breath. Two. As many as he can fit in before the next point. Djokovic says deep breaths are the simplest and most effective way to reset. (Especially since he’s trained himself to associate deep breaths with greater calm and focus.)

Then he thinks about past experiences. Doubts he’s overcome. Challenges he’s conquered. Adversity, distractions, and what-ifs. Reflecting on past success builds confidence and belief.

But most of all, seeing whatever emotion he feels as normal and human. “I was trying to ignore [those feelings], or shut them down,” Djokovic says, “but the major transformation for me was when I started accepting it and addressing it in a way that helps me transform it into positive fuel that helps me overcome the clutch moments, and feel happy and present and joyful, and get the best out of that experience.” Try it. The next time you get upset, don’t try to stop feeling upset. Weaknesses, failures, and mistakes are a part of life. Accept the emotion as a normal human response.

Then take a few deep breaths to reset yourself. Research shows that taking two inhales and one long exhale reduces CO2 levels, slows your heart rate, and leaves you feeling calmer, less tense, and more focused.

And then apply that focus not on the emotion you feel, but on the problem you need to solve. You will never always control how you feel, but you can learn to better control how you respond. Which is all that really matters.

