And as a bonus, it can also turn good leaders into great.

Oprah Winfrey clearly knows a little about confidence. Yet according to Oprah, confidence comes not from strength, but from vulnerability:

Most people think vulnerability is weakness. I live in the space of vulnerability… and that is what has made me so successful. I think vulnerability is… the cornerstone of confidence. Allow yourself to take the risk, to be open, to live as a whole-hearted person. Do that, and you recognize that you’re just like everybody else, and that gives you the confidence to be yourself.

Which is all you really need in life: to be more of yourself.

Take leadership. The best leaders don’t project unshakable confidence. They realize that admitting weakness doesn’t create more weakness; strong cultures can only happen when team members feel safe enough to tell one another the truth — and that starts with leaders being willing to show they’re fallible. Take the best boss I ever worked for. She often questioned her decisions and invited others to do the same. Research shows that humble leaders tend to be much more effective — and more likable too (more on that in a moment).

As the authors of a study published in the Academy of Management Journal write: … leader humility involves leaders modeling to followers how to grow and produces positive organizational outcomes by leading followers to believe that their own developmental journeys and feelings of uncertainty are legitimate in the workplace.

… the emergent humility in leadership model informs a broad range of leadership issues, including organizational development and change, the evolution of leader-follower relationships, new pathways for engaging followers, and integrating top-down and bottom-up organizing.

Or in non-researcher-speak, humble leaders are relatable, approachable, empathetic, and — here’s the kicker — more helpful and giving. For example, a study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that humble people were more than twice as likely to give more of their time to those in need than those who were not. Leaders who help employees in need — whether that means they need additional training, mentoring, help in making connections, or even just a second chance — tend to produce better outcomes because they help average employees become better employees, and good employees to become great employees.

In short, they see the need — and more importantly, take the time — to develop the people they work with, because they embrace the fact that no one ever does anything worthwhile on their own.

But that’s not the only reason humble leaders tend to be more effective. More findings: An Organization Science study links humility with seeking self-improvement, helping you constantly learn and grow.

A Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology study links humility with a greater ability to maintain self-esteem in the face of adversity or failure, helping you stay positive and upbeat in the middle of a crisis.

A Self and Identity study links humility with the ability to develop stronger social bonds, helping you benefit from better professional relationships. Sum it all up, and this study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, found that humility was a “unique predictor” of job performance. Humble people don’t just make better bosses. They also make better employees.

Which means they’re more likely to be accepted as leaders by their teams. A study published in the Journal of Business and Psychology found that virtual teams want their leaders to be “doers” — people great at planning. Prioritizing. Staying on task. Helping others stay on task.

Bottom line? Outgoing, charismatic, confident people tend to be seen as leaders. But seeming like a leader doesn’t make you a leader, especially in the eyes of the people you lead.

Your employees want to work for a boss who is relatable. Approachable. Empathetic. Willing to admit their own flaws and weaknesses, willing to work to overcome them, and willing to help their employees do the same. A leader who wants to get things done, and knows they can’t do it alone.

Which means, as Oprah would say, they’re more effective because they live in a space of vulnerability. And they’re more likable. A study published in Psychometric Science found that when people with average or below-average competence make a mistake they’re seen as less likable, but when a highly-competent person makes a mistake they seem more likable.

This makes sense: If Joe is a below-average performer and spills coffee on himself during a meeting one day, we see that as another example of Joe’s failings.

But if Mary is amazing, and one day happens to spill her coffee? As the researchers write:

A near perfect or superior individual who shows that [they are] capable of an occasional blunder or pratfall may come to be regarded as more human and more approachable; consequently, [they] will be liked better because of this pratfall. When you make an occasional mistake — and are then willing to be a little vulnerable and laugh at yourself — other people won’t laugh at you.

They’ll laugh with you. And will like you better.

Which is another example of how living in a space of vulnerability can actually make you feel more confident. Especially in being more of yourself.

