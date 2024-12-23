Oprah Winfrey Says Doing 1 Simple Thing Ensures You Avoid Painful, Lifelong Regret. Science Agrees

Research shows this form of regret is the most painful and long-lasting. Here’s how to avoid it.

Dreams we didn’t follow. Paths we didn’t take. Businesses we didn’t start. Mine is opening a gym when I had the chance 40 years ago. We all have regrets.

Even Oprah. What is Oprah’s biggest regret? Here’s what she said on a recent episode of The Oprah Podcast: My deepest regret is that I didn’t take the time when I ended the Oprah show before I started the next thing. The reason why it carries and holds such power for me is because I thought about it and I thought about it and I thought about it, and I didn’t listen to my own inner voice, my own instinct about it, and I listened to everybody else. And every time I’ve ever made a mistake that I regretted, either large or small, and this was the biggest one, any time I’ve done that is when I diverted from listening to the still small voice that lives inside of all of us, and I did the thing that everybody said, “You have to launch now and you have to do it now and you have to … ” and I have regretted it. For 14 years, I’ve regretted it. “I didn’t listen to my own inner voice, my own instinct.” Not listening to the voice inside her, being influenced by others to do something she instinctively felt she shouldn’t … that’s Oprah’s biggest regret. She didn’t do what she thought she should.

Granted, that’s easy in hindsight. Look forward, and the path seems uncertain, the future impossible to predict. Look back, and most of the dots in your life seem to connect: This led to this led to that. That’s also true for the dots that mark the actions you didn’t take, but someday wish you had. Those dots connect as well. Except those dots connect to regrets.

The Most Common Form of Regret Why the focus on what you didn’t do? A study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that the average person regrets the things they didn’t do more than they the things they did, even if something they did turned out badly. Seem odd that you’d regret something you didn’t do more than something you did? Actually, no. For one thing, with time and effort you can fix almost any mistake, but you can’t go back and do something you dreamed of doing. (Or, like Oprah, thought you should do.) Plus, the person you are today is at least in part based on the mistakes you’ve made in the past: A study published in Annual Review of Psychology found that the bigger the error you make, the more likely you are to learn from that mistake.

Your Ideal Self But what about the person you didn’t become, because of actions you didn’t take? A study published in Emotion focused on three things: Your actual sel f. Traits and abilities you think you possess: who you think you are.

f. Traits and abilities you think you possess: who you think you are. Your “ought” self . Traits and abilities you think you should possess: who you think you should be.

. Traits and abilities you think you should possess: who you think you should be. Your ideal self: Traits, abilities, and achievements you would like to possess: who you wish you could be. It makes sense that you regret not doing the things you feel you are supposed to do (your ought self). Working harder on your business. Doing things to be healthier. Doing things to be a better partner, or parent. It’s natural to regret not doing things you feel you should accomplish. Yet the study found that the vast majority of people feel regret related to their ideal self and not their ought self.

Consider that when asked to name their single biggest life regret, 76 percent of participants cited an action not taken that would have helped them realize their ideal self. That also makes sense. As one of the authors of the study writes: When we evaluate our lives, we think about whether we’re heading toward our ideal selves, becoming the person we’d like to be. Those are the regrets that are going to stick with you, because they are what you look at through the windshield of life. The “ought” regrets are potholes on the road. Those were problems, but now they’re behind you. To be sure, there are certain failures to live up to our “ought” selves that are extremely painful and can haunt a person forever; so many great works of fiction draw upon precisely that fact. But for most people, those types of regrets are far outnumbered by the ways in which they fall short of their ideal selves. In short, your biggest regret likely involves not becoming the person you feel you could have become … if only you had tried. That Still, Small Voice Oprah wishes she had listened to her inner voice. Oddly enough, that’s the same approach Jeff Bezos, the king of using data to drive decisions, recommends. When you’re deciding what to do, Bezos says ask yourself one simple question: “What does your heart say?”

Take a second and think of all the things you’ve wanted to do, but didn’t. Now think about what you did instead. If you’re like me, you can’t: Whatever I did instead wasn’t even worth remembering. Think about something you dreamed of doing five or 10 years ago but didn’t do—and think about how good you’d be today at that thing if you had. Think about all the time you wasted and can never get back. Sure, the effort might have been hard. Sure, the sacrifice might have been painful. But that effort and sacrifice would have been less painful than thinking back on what will now never be.

On a version of your ideal self that you never became. As Bezos says: And for me, the best way to think about it was to project myself forward to age 80 and say, “Look, when I’m 80 years old, I want to have minimized the number of regrets that I have.” I don’t want to be 80 years old and in a quiet moment of reflection, thinking back over my life, and cataloguing a bunch of major regrets. In most cases our biggest regrets turn out to be acts of omission. It’s paths not taken and they haunt us. We wonder what would have happened … I knew that when I’m 80, I would never regret trying this thing [quitting a good job to start Amazon] that I was super excited about and failing. If it failed, fine. I would be very proud of the fact when I’m 80 that I tried. And I also knew that it would always haunt me if I didn’t try. And so that would be a regret, it would be 100 percent chance of regret if I didn’t try and basically a 0 percent chance of regret if I tried and failed. That’s a useful metric for any important life decision. I know: Billions of dollars later, easy for Bezos to say.

But it wasn’t at the time. Deciding to follow his heart took courage. Being brave doesn’t mean you aren’t afraid. The opposite is true. Courage without thought or meaning is just recklessness. Brave people aren’t fearless. They’ve simply found something that matters more to them than fear. Say your inner voice—your dream—is to start a business. To overcome the fear, find a reason that means more: creating a better future for your family, wanting to make a real difference, or wanting a more rewarding and fulfilling life. Once you find a greater meaning, you also find courage. See fear not as something to shrink from, but as something to overcome.

And see regret not as something to avoid someday feeling because you tried and failed, but instead, to avoid someday feeling because you failed to listen to your inner voice, and never tried at all.

