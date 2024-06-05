Oprah Winfrey Says Your Success, Fulfillment, and Happiness Come Down to How You Answer 2 Simple Questions

According to Oprah, everything starts with deciding how you can be of service, to others and to yourself.

Success — in whatever way you choose to define “success,” because it is a choice — walks hand in hand with happiness. If you aren’t as successful as you’d like to be, you probably aren’t as happy as you’d like to be.

Oprah Winfrey knows a little about success. She launched a television network. A magazine. Led the most successful, especially in terms of influence, daytime talk show in history. In financial terms? She’s worth an estimated $3 billion.

But she wasn’t always happy with her success, at least in terms of how it was built. In 1998, Oprah had booked several white supremacists as guests. Her goal was to challenge their views and reveal their intolerance. She thought she would use their intolerance to advance the cause of social justice, but during the show, she realized they were using her show to get exposure that would help them recruit new members to their organizations. “After that show,” Oprah said, “I went to my producers and said, ‘I will never do another show like that.'”

Some time later, an episode of her show focused on marital infidelity. While onstage with his wife and girlfriend, the cheating husband revealed that his girlfriend was pregnant. The hurt and humiliation his wife felt, at that moment, made a huge impact on Oprah.

“I said to my producers, ‘Never again will anyone be embarrassed or shamed or humiliated on my watch,'” Oprah said. Hosting a hit show was a “success.” So was enjoying critical, commercial, and financial success. But finding her true purpose and passion — using her platform to be of service — is what Oprah says made her feel satisfied, fulfilled, and truly successful.

And happy.

As Oprah said: Don’t worry about being “successful.” Strive for the truest, highest expression of yourself … and then use that expression in service to the world.

If the paradigm for which you see the world is: 1. “How can I be of service with my talent?” and

2. “How can I be used in service?”

Then I guarantee you, no matter what your talent or offering, you will be successful. Instead of only success solely by finish lines like numbers, job titles, wealth, etc., factor into your definition of success whether you get to do work that, even if only occasionally, lets you feel you made a genuine difference in the lives of other people. Work that leaves you feeling fulfilled, satisfied, and happy.

Work that allows you to control, to the greatest extent possible, your own destiny.

The beauty of starting a business is that you are free to choose what kind of business. Design and build your business — or professional life — using your own definition of success. Your own definition of service. Your own definition of who you not just are, but wish to be. Because we all have to make a living.

But we also need to live.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.