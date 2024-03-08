Research Shows Coffee Can Make You Smarter, More Creative, and More Focused, but There’s 1 Problem-Solving Catch

Coffee may not help you be better brainstormer, but it can help you more quickly find the best answer to a problem.

Considerable research shows coffee can dramatically affect how your body and brain works.

A study published in Circulation found coffee can reduce the risk of stroke by 20 percent. Another study shows coffee can reduce your risk of cancer up to 20 percent, your risk of type 2 diabetes by 30 percent, and your risk of Parkinson’s disease by 30 percent.

Coffee can also make you smarter and, oddly enough, a better team player. One study published in Nature Neuroscience determined that ingesting caffeine after a learning task boosts recall for up to 24 hours; another study published in Journal of Psychopharmacology shows coffee helps individuals work together more efficiently and effectively. But what if you need to solve a problem? Turns out coffee is good for that too.

Depending on the type of problem you need to solve.

Say a customer’s ship date is in jeopardy. You need an idea. Fast. So you brainstorm. Any idea. Every idea. Thinking outside the box. Thinking with no box. That’s divergent thinking: free-flowing, spontaneous, non-linear idea generation. If you need lots of ideas, coffee won’t help.

But if you just need one great idea? If you just need to determine the best answer?

A study published in Consciousness and Cognition found the caffeine equivalent (good news for soda fans like Warren Buffett) of one cup of coffee boosts problem-solving via convergent thinking: determining the best answer to a question. Even though participants didn’t come up with more ideas, they were also faster to problem-solve by insight (think “Aha!” rather than a step-by-step analysis), which the researchers theorize could be caused by the faster mental processing associated with caffeine. As the researchers write:

We found that participants who consumed approximately one 12-ounce cup of coffee showed significantly enhanced problem-solving abilities. The effects remained after controlling for participants’ caffeine expectancies, whether they believed they consumed caffeine or a placebo, or for changes in mood.

Or in non-researcher-speak, a cup of coffee won’t necessarily make you more creative. But it can help you solve problems. Even if you already drink a lot of coffee. Or are in a bad mood (which you very likely may be if you’re trying to solve a problem).

Why? The underlying mechanism is less clear. Research shows caffeine increases alertness, improves vigilance and motor performance, enhances concentration and attentional focus, and elevates mood. All those factors improve your problem-solving abilities: The more focused, alert, and attentive you are — and the better your mood — the more likely you’ll be to come up with the best solution.

Why does coffee work? Interesting question.

What really matters is that drinking a cup of coffee — or, like Buffett, popping the tops of a couple Cokes — clearly works. Just keep in mind that a little more coffee is good, but a lot more may not be. (As with most things, “more” correlates with “better” right up until it doesn’t.) Feeling sharper and more focused? That’s great. Feeling wired and jittery? Yeah, no.

Also consider your overall coffee consumption. A 2012 study found that within three days of consistent caffeine ingestion, the number of adenosine, nicotinic, and muscarinic — a chemical that modulates neuronal excitability — receptors significantly increases.

In simple terms, your body builds up tolerance, and the effect diminishes. Drink too much coffee on a regular basis and the effect of a problem-solving boost is diminished. (Fortunately, changes in adenosine receptor levels typically reverse after reducing caffeine intake for seven days.) So as with most things in life, consider the timing. See coffee as an occasional focus, mood, and analysis aid, especially when you need to solve a particularly difficult problem.

