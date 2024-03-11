For the past two and a half years we’ve had a two-hour Zoom call nearly every Sunday morning; we’ve probably missed three a year.

Which leads to an interesting question. We’ve spent a ton of time together… but do they like me? (I’ll use “they and “them” for purposes of confidentially, not gender identity.)

I think so. We laugh a lot. We often go on tangents. We frequently go deep. I’ve shared things with them only my wife knows, and they’ve shared things with me I doubt many other people know.

But do I know so? While it sounds odd, nope.

Partly that’s because I’m relatively insecure. (You can take the boy out of high school, but you can’t take high school out of the boy.) But it’s also a widespread phenomenon, especially when we first meet another person. A series of studies show many people feel they make (and even maintain) relatively poor social impressions, even though that’s generally not the case.

Psychologists call the disconnect between the impression we think we make and the impression we actually make the “liking gap,” a type of cognitive bias that can make it harder to make new connections, engage in new collaborations, and form lasting professional and personal relationships.

Partly that’s due to the natural insecurity we feel when we first meet someone. But the feeling also lasts. One of the studies shows that the liking gap — an inaccurate judgment of how another person feels about you — can sometimes last for months or even years. The phenomenon also extends to teams. A study published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes found that participants regularly underestimated how much people on their teams liked them; that made them less likely to provide honest feedback, to ask for help or advice, and to work together in the future… even though those behaviors would have been welcomed by the people on their teams.

So yeah, for many of us the liking gap is clearly a problem.

And it can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that if you think someone you meet will like you, they usually will. People who expected to be accepted were perceived as more likable. As in all things, confidence matters. When you assume other people will like you, you’ll be warmer and more natural. You’ll come across as friendlier — which, since we tend to like warm, friendly people, makes us more likely to like you.

When you don’t assume other people will like you? If you’re relatively shy or in an unfamiliar setting, it’s a lot easier to assume people will not or did not like you, which the study found creates its own self-fulfilling prophecy.

But here’s the thing. Whether you go in assuming you will be liked or think you won’t be liked, one outcome tends to be the same: You’ll probably underestimate the impression you made. You’ll probably underestimate how much people like you, trust you, want to spend time with you… Or, in my case, whether 250 hours in my Sunday Zoom partner does, in fact, like me.

And that’s where the research also bears out. As one of the authors wrote on HBR: Your conversation partners are often more concerned with themselves during conversations, meaning they probably don’t even notice the mistakes you ruminate about. Indeed, in our studies, the things that people say they did wrong are rarely mentioned by the other person.

… remember, people will probably like you more than you think.

That’s especially true if you use a little Social Jiu-Jitsu, the ancient art of getting people to talk about themselves. It’s easy. Listen more than you speak. Seek to understand rather than be understood. Show, not through words but through actions, that you genuinely care. Be vulnerable. Be humble. Share your screwups. Admit your mistakes. Be the cautionary tale. Laugh at yourself. When you do, other people will laugh with you. And will like you for it.

And will even like me for it. While I never think (and will probably never believe) I’ve made a great first impression, I’ve slowly come to realize I tend to make at least a good first impression, especially if I try.

But back to the original question. Does my Zoom partner like me? If I’m objective, yes. If I described our relationship to you in detail, you would say yes. But emotions — and liking gaps — aren’t objective. So it wasn’t until they recently said, “You’re one of my best friends. I can tell you [this]…” that I knew they do like me.

Well, maybe I don’t know… but at least I now strongly believe — because for me (and maybe you), the liking gap will never be something I will completely overcome.

But it is something I can work to mitigate, if only because now I better understand it. And so do you.

